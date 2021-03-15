Small cap to watch: Why this Canadian lumber stock is trading at a 10-year high

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) continue to climb on the back of a strong earnings report last week driven by the hot housing market and ongoing home-renovation boom amid the pandemic.
The Vancouver-based company’s stock was up 5 per cent on Monday to $9, just shy of its near 10-year high of $9.10 reached on Friday, the first trading day after it reported fourth-quarter profit beat consensus estimates and announced a special dividend. CanWel shares have risen 12 per cent over the past five days and are up by about 130 per cent over the past year.
After markets closed on Thursday, the wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $15-million up from $3.4-million in the same period of 2019. Revenue rose 37 per cent to $402-million compared with $293-million a year earlier. Analysts had expected CanWel to report net income of $15.6-million and revenue of $372-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.
The company, which offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.6 per cent, also announced a one-time special dividend last week of 4 cents per share payable April 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31. That’s on top of its quarterly dividend of 12 per share. The company reduced its quarterly dividend to 12 cents from 14 cents in the third quarter of last year.
The company said it saw “unprecedented” increases in prices for lumber, plywood and oriented strand board in the second half of 2020 due to limited supply and soaring demand. “Production curtailments by major producers earlier in the year contributed to low levels of supply chain inventory, while home construction activity and the repair and remodel market remained strong,” it stated, while adding that it’s managing the risk “prudently” in this pricing environment.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn reiterated his “outperform” (similar to buy) rating and increased his target to $11 from $10 after the earnings report.
“We believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the historically strong building products demand over the next few months,” he wrote in a March 12 note. “With leverage in a more comfortable spot, we think CanWel can drive shareholder value by growing opportunistically through M&A and high-return capital projects.”
He said 2021 should be a record year for the company, noting that management is “very optimistic on the demand conditions in CanWel’s core markets. Underpinned by robust housing starts, repair and remodelling activity usually follows closely behind as homebuyers refurbish and renovate their new homes,” he wrote, adding that CanWel “is selling building products as fast as they can be stocked, with inventories reaching record lows. Supply concerns are evident as management noted that the only ‘bottleneck’ to increased volumes is that the sawmills are not producing enough to keep up with demand. With the backdrop, we are expecting very strong volume and pricing.”
Mr. Quinn also said he expects the company to make acquisitions in 2021, adding the company is in a “favourable financial position, with strong free cash flow generation and leverage below target.” He said management is looking for targets in the U.S. with growth potential.
In an email to the Globe on Monday, Mr. Quinn described CanWel as a “very well run distribution company” and described the current environment as a “supercycle for building materials.”
He also said investors are also buoyed by CEO Amar Doman’s decision to buy more stock personally, as well as the special dividend. Mr. Doman’s company, the Futura Corp., announced on Feb. 1 that it purchased an additional two million shares of CanWel, bringing its stake to about 16.4 million shares or about 21 per cent.
National Bank Financial analyst Zachary Evershed increased his target to $10.50 from $10 and kept his “outperform” rating, but said in a note he’s being “cautious in our forecasts given the uncertain pricing environment beyond the spring construction season.”
Still, he added, that CanWel “is exceptionally well-positioned to weather whatever comes.”
Mr. Evershed also said Canwel has benefited from “the impressive run-up” in lumber and panel prices, driven by higher housing starts that have been fuelled by low-interest rates, low supply, and more people moving out of urban centres.
“These factors provide a tailwind to the whole industry,” he said. “We believe CanWel has benefited more than peers, however, as it has capitalized on the significant increase in free cash flow in the current environment to pay down debt.
He believes CanWel will exit the pandemic “fundamentally stronger, in our view, and better positioned to fund M&A without relying on external funds.”
CIBC analyst Hamir Patel maintained his “neutral” (similar to hold) rating on CanWel but increased his price target to $9.50 from $8.50 on higher estimates and an improved balance sheet.
“While we continue to favour the commodity forest product manufacturers given greater leverage to strong pricing, we believe CWX has been executing very well on its growth strategy, with additional M&A likely in coming quarters to increase the proportion of pressure-treated wood products in its overall sales mix,” he said in a March 15 note, citing CanWel’s ticker symbol. “Rising U.S. home prices.. attractive mortgage rates... and an aging U.S. housing stock suggest demand for treated lumber (heavily weighted towards R&R [repair and remodel] consumption) should remain strong for at least the next two years.”
Haywood Securities analyst Colin Healey kept his “buy” rating and $10 target, saying in a note the company is “carrying strong momentum, even through its seasonally weaker periods [the fourth quarter and first quarter] as it continues to benefit from robust demand for construction materials driven by strong home improvement and housing starts demand.”
He also said the company “has shown great financial discipline” during 2020 and is generating “significant cash flow to cover distributions, ensuring risk of further COVID-related distribution cuts is all but gone.”
