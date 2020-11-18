Small cap to watch: This TSX gaming stock - up 30% in five days - blew past analysts’ profit estimates and is about to make its Nasdaq debut

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: This TSX gaming stock - up 30% in five days - blew past analysts’ profit estimates and is about to make its Nasdaq debut

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Enthusiast Gaming Holding Inc. (EGLX-T) shares are surging after the e-sports company reported earnings that blew most past estimates and amid the rapid growth in online gaming and entertainment, particularly during the pandemic.

Shares of the Toronto-based company rose by as much as 14 per cent in Wednesday trading to $2.45, its highest point since graduating to the Toronto Stock Exchange in late January. The stock has since pulled back a bit to $2.30 in mid-day trading. It’s up 30 per cent in the past five trading days.

\

Enthusiast Gaming, which describes itself as the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, recently announced plans to list on the Nasdaq, which analysts say will likely happen early in the New Year and is giving the stock more attention alongside the rapid rise in online sports and entertainment. The industry’s growth accelerated amid the pandemic with professional sports cancelled or curtailed and people being forced to spend more time indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Enthusiast Gaming is a one-stop shop for access to a highly attractive audience: young affluent video game enthusiasts,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young said in a Nov. 17 note. “This group is sometimes referred to as the untouchables as they are difficult to reach.”

Mr. Young increased his price target on the stock to $3.75 from $3.25 after the latest earnings and changed his rating to “buy” from “speculative buy,” citing “improved outlook and strong execution to date.”

“As the financials stabilize, we expect investors to recognize significant value in EGLX shares,” he wrote, citing the company’s stock ticker.

After markets closed on Monday, Enthusiast reported record revenue of $16.3-million for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, up 133 per cent versus $7-million a year earlier, which was ahead of expectations of $14.8-mllion. Its net loss was $8-million or 10 cents per share up from a loss of $6.5-million or 9 cents a year ago.

The earnings only partially include what Enthusiast calls its “transformational” acquisition of Omnia Media in August.

“We continue to believe Enthusiast has made great strides in 2020, increasing content reach and monetization via acquisition of new properties and talent while orchestrating its first direct marketing campaigns with global advertisers,” stated B Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford in a Nov. 17 note. He has a “buy” recommendation and $3 target on the stock.

He believes the company is poised for “double-digit top-line and gross margin growth,” especially after fully integrating Omnia into its business.

Story continues below advertisement

Paradigm Capital analyst Corey Hamill has a “buy” rating and $4.25 target on the stock, which was unchanged after the recent earnings, which he says were largely in line with his expectations.

Mr. Hamill says the company is investing heavily in growth “and is less focused on earnings in the near term.” He also said in his Nov. 18 note that a potential acquirer of Enthusiast Gaming “would be a much larger company who is looking at revenue and is less concerned with EGLX’s cost structure.”

Moez Mahrez, an investment analyst with 5i Research Inc., describes Enthusiast as a “higher risk and higher volatility type of name,” with pros and cons for investors.

He notes the company has a large base of about 300 million users “with big potential for monetization,” however a risk is that it’s not there yet. Plus, it’s losing money and has negative cash flow, he says.

On the plus side, Mr. Mahrez says insiders own more than 20 per cent of the company. “We always like to see that management has ‘skin in the game.’”

Mr. Mahrez also believes the future Nasdaq listing should increase its exposure to U.S. investors, but it’s not a guarantee it will benefit the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

“The company has not received as much support from Canadian investors so we are yet to see how a Nasdaq listing will turn out,” he says. “Management has good sector experience, but not that much public company experience.”

Mr. Mahrez cautions investors about getting into the stock at this point:

“It is still a small company that still has quite a lot to prove as far as growing profits, cash flows and even monetization,” he says. “The potential is there and we think it will benefit from tailwind growth in the gaming industry if management execution is solid. Investors should expect volatility in owning this name, but with the aim of long-term gains.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies