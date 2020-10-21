 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Small cap to watch: Why this tech stock is up nearly 30% in the past 5 days

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Shares of technology company Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) have been on the rise amid strong third-quarter earnings expectations and anticipated growth through new contracts and acquisitions.

The Kitchener, Ont. based company’s stock was up 5 per cent in early trading Wednesday and has been up about 30 per cent over the past five days and 60 per cent in the past year. Analysts say the rise in technology stocks in general, amid the acceleration to digital services amid the pandemic, is also adding momentum to the stock.

Shares of Quarterhill — formerly known as WiLan Inc., now a division of the company — were up 13 cents to $2.67 midday Thursday. The stock hit a 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The stock is marching up on a combination of things,” said Cormark Securities analyst Gavin Fairweather in an interview, including earnings momentum, new contracts, anticipated mergers and acquisitions to drive growth and positive patent decisions. He has a “buy” and $3 target on the stock.

“We should also expect to see more momentum on the M&A side,” he said, spearheaded by the company’s relatively new chief executive officer, Paul Hill, who took the job on June 1. Quarterhill also recently named a new chief financial officer, John Rim, as of Oct. 1.

Earlier this month, the company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue in the range of $80-million to $87-million, which significantly beat analyst consensus expectations prior to the release of $27.2-million. The company said its final third-quarter results will be released on Nov. 5

In an Oct. 8 note, Mr. Fairweather of Cormark said Quarterhill’s third quarter will be its strongest quarter since the third quarter of 2017, citing a string of new deals with multiple contracts and agreements signed since the second quarter.

In an email to the Globe, M Partners analyst Paul Piotrowski said he expects the upcoming quarter’s results “will show a significant improvement to QTRH’s already strong cash balance, providing a higher floor for its share price,” citing the company’s stock ticker.

Mr. Piotrowski, who has a “buy” rating and $3 target on the stock, said the new CEO and CFO should provide “stability and direction,” citing Mr. Hill has extensive experience both in managing technology-based companies, and in evaluating and integrating acquisitions.

He also said new management has been providing clarity on its M&A strategy, which is centered on its International Road Dyanmics (IRD) and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ITS market is currently benefitting from government initiatives to protect roadways and manage traffic while also reducing deficits,” he said. “QTRH is also leveraging IRD’s credibility within the ITS market and the expertise of newly appointed IRD CEO Rish Malhotra to drive accretive acquisitions.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies