 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Stock price target on ‘smartest company in the world’ jacked higher by $45

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter attempted to explain the sharp jump in Canadian insolvency filings,

“[insolvencies] were up 19.3% y/y in September, and that’s not a big outlier—over the past 12 months combined, insolvencies have risen a meaty 8.5%. In level terms, they are the highest since 2010 and have long since moved above the oil-related spike in 2016… all 10 provinces have posted increases in the past year, and Ontario has seen the biggest leap at 28.5% y/y. We would point to two items: 1) It’s proposals that are jumping; bankruptcies are actually down a touch in the past 12 months. 2) Record debt levels have no doubt pushed some consumers to the limit with no margin for error, prompting the rise in proposals”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: What's behind the spike in Canadian insolvencies?” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist got my full attention with a contrarian set of market projections in 2018 that turned out to be remarkably accurate.

Mr. Wilson has lost some followers this year for remaining bearish through the market rally but has now doubled down on his pessimistic outlook (my emphasis),

“We think Value's performance relative to Growth is bottoming after 13 years of underperformance. We see a two-step process that plays out over an extended investment horizon: Growth's underperformance drives Part 1, and then Value's outperformance drives Part 2. In between, there’s a recession… [growth stock are] trading at a significant valuation premium relative to earnings growth expectations, but we don’t believe Growth stocks are immune to slowing corporate and consumer activity. We see Growth multiples contracting as cyclical pressures—decelerating capex and eventually a slowing consumer—weigh on earnings expectations.”

Investors don’t have to fully buy into the bearish view but the importance of 2020 U.S. consensus profit estimates should be obvious.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: "We Believe A Secular Regime Shift from Growth to Value Is Just Beginning" – (chart) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Citi analyst Atif Malik jacked his price target on NVIDIA higher by US$45 Friday morning to $245 (currently trading near $210).

Mr. Malik believes that NVIDIA – the semiconductor manufacturer once dubbed “the smartest company in the world” by M.I.T. Technology Review - is set up for a surge in profits,

“[Year over year] revenue growth resumes in the Jan-Q led by strong datacenter growth (we think +15% Q/Q or in-line with Street…) as inference and conversational AI led training demand grows at hyperscalers. We like the stock setup on improving Y/Y comps next couple of quarters and believe NVDA offers the best programmable data center computing platform.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi jacks NVDA target from $200 to $245” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business” – Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

***

Column: “For domestic REITs, relative yields matter, valuations don’t” – Barlow, Inside the Market

Diversion: Rod Stewart’s remarkably large and detailed model railways, “ Sir Rod Stewart” – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter