Solid Q4 earnings reports expected to justify Canadian stock markets’ winning streak in 2019

This earnings season, the Canadian stock market will have to prove it deserves to be trading at record highs.
Investors largely ignored a downturn in corporate profits through the first three quarters of 2019 en route to the best calendar year for Canadian equities in a decade.
A solid result from fourth-quarter earnings reports will go a long way to justifying the stock market’s winning streak, said Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments.
“The market is going to want to see that there is actually some operational momentum with Canadian companies. And I expect you're going to see that,” he said.
With global financial conditions looking more stable, and the United States and China agreeing to a kind of truce over tariffs and trade, corporate Canada is poised to set up a more favourable earnings outlook for 2020 with a strong finish to 2019.
Results for the final quarter of 2019 will start flowing over the next couple of weeks in Canada, with Rogers Communications Inc. reporting this Wednesday and the major railways reporting next week.
Earnings per share for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are forecast to rise by 8.7 per cent over the same quarter last year. That would be the strongest quarterly reading since the third quarter of 2018, according to Refinitiv data.
Back then, a potent mix of negative forces was building in the global economy.
The trade war between the U.S. and China, a slowdown in the world economy, a global manufacturing recession and low oil prices all weighed heavily on the performance of Canada’s biggest companies.
As the earnings malaise extended through 2019, investors still found reasons to be bullish beyond the bottom line.
Money poured into defensive stocks and sectors with generous dividends after a synchronized easing of monetary policy by global central bankers sent interest rates plunging.
Now, with the global growth scare fading into the background, at least for the time being, the Canadian corporate sector is also showing signs of stabilizing.
Profits generated by S&P/TSX Composite Index companies are forecast to rise by nearly 8 per cent for the full calendar year, with improvement expected in nearly every sector.
The one big exception is the financials sector, which is responsible for generating nearly half of all S&P/TSX Composite Index profits. Financials are forecast to post 4.7-per-cent earnings growth for 2020, down from 7.7 per cent last year.
The big banks in particular have come under scrutiny lately amid restructuring charges, slowing loan growth and rising credit losses.
“We’ll see if there are more writedowns and charges, or if they took their medicine and have now set up some better comparables for 2020,” said Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager of Toronto-based Newhaven Asset Management.
But the pessimism toward the banks, which are trading near “trough valuations,” offers a certain measure of protection, Mr. Bushell said. “I think there is a catch-up trade in the Canadian banks, assuming we don’t get some sort of domestic calamity.”
The same logic, in fact, applies to the entire Canadian stock market, which trades at a sizable discount to its U.S. counterpart – at a current price-to-earnings ratio of about 18 times against 25 times, and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 15.5 times against 19 times for estimated earnings for 2020.
“That starts to make the Canadian stock market look a little bit more attractive, as long as you can get some momentum in earnings in the commodity sectors,” Mr. Archibald said.
The materials sector is primed to do its part, with fourth-quarter earnings growth forecast at 17 per cent, largely as a result of the recent surge in gold prices.
And even the battered Canadian energy sector is seeing some encouraging signs. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries recently agreed to deepen cuts to crude oil production, while U.S. shale drilling is slowing dramatically. Higher oil prices should help Canadian energy stocks realize 4.7-per-cent growth in fourth-quarter earnings.
“While energy is only about 10 per cent of the market now, you’ve got a very good case for them to move higher in 2020," Mr. Bushell said.