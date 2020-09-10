 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Some surprises among the U.S. stocks up 200% or more in 2020

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Comments
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi analyst Alex Miller published the firm’s list of top performing investing sectors Thursday. The criteria include valuation, profit growth, price momentum, risk and earnings momentum.

In order, the top sectors are video gaming, services offshoring, IT services, patents/intellectual property, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and cloud computing.

Mr. Miller listed ten stocks with exposure to the most top-performing themes. These are Taiwan Semiconductor manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, Resmed CDI, Cerner Corp., Digital Telecom IFCF and Netlink.

RBC economists posted an update on domestic consumer spending,

“After staging a swift recovery in late May, spending on apparel, gifts, and jewelry ended August down about 8% relative to last year. Weaker back-to-school shopping likely contributed, as electronics spending also weakened. Total card spending was up about 5% relative to the same time last year. Spending on household goods and services, at department stores, and on specialty goods fell slightly towards the end of the month… Canadians continued to show interest in patios, with restaurant spending near year-ago levels.”

"@SBarlow_ROB RBC: “COVID Consumer Spending Tracker” (Canada)" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub published a list of the top performing U.S. stocks year to date,

“The biggest winners are more than just speculative darlings; they have faster sales and earnings growth, stronger margins, less debt, and reinvest more in their businesses. While their YTD returns might be stretched, these winners are fundamentally superior.”

The biggest winner list is led by Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s 523-per-cent jump and Livongo Health Inc.’s 465-per-cent surge.

Tesla Inc., Fastly Inc., Sunrun Inc., Docusign Inc., Zscaler , Wayfair Inc., Moderna Inc., and Peloton Interactive Inc. have all climbed more than 200 per cent.

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Top performing U.S. stocks year to date (to September 2)” – (research excerpt, table) Twitter

Also from Credit Suisse, global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite recommends a ‘structural overwieght’ in stocks, thanks to monetary conditions (my emphasis),

“Our aggregate policy indicator (monetary, fiscal, corporate lending and US dollar) is twice as loose as levels seen at the peak of the GFC. We believe policy remains very loose, allowing more of a V-shaped recovery (hence, pre-pandemic levels of GDP are restored by mid-2022). The key supports are: i) the extension of fiscal easing/furlough schemes in Europe; ii) the very limited tightening of lending/credit conditions; iii) the Fed being very dovish; iv) the recent fall in US bankruptcies; and v) little apparent likelihood of a widespread second lockdown (with the number of deaths falling sharply relative to infections in both Europe and the US). Policy should lead to inflation expectations rising to 3%, which should allow the [U.S. 10 year inflation-adjusted bond yield] to fall to 2.5% and the debt to be inflated away.”

"@SBarlow_ROB CS' Garthwaite: “Our aggregate policy indicator (monetary, fiscal, corporate lending and US dollar) is twice as loose as levels seen at the peak of the GFC"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Column: Why loonie watchers should be following the copper price – Barlow, Inside the Market

Newsletter: “Five tech sectors that will transform the economy and reward investors” – Globe Investor

Diversion: I am among the nerdy people counting the days until Canadian film director Denis Villeneuve releases Dune,

“Breaking Down the Spice, Worms, and Pain Boxes in Dune’s First Trailer” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

