 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Spin Master shares have been a volatile investment, but may be on the upward trend

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Spin Master may need to prove it can put a disappointing third quarter behind it.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Having some of the hottest toys on the market hasn’t been enough to stabilize shares of Spin Master Corp. this year, but some analysts and investors believe the play is better long term.

Shares of the Toronto-based children’s toy and games manufacturer, behind brands such as Paw Patrol, Owleez and Bakugan, have been volatile over the past year owing to factors such as the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and the loss of Toys "R" Us volume after the company’s liquidation in the United States last year.

The stock is currently trading near the mid-point of its 52-week range of $34.82 and $46.61, and the average 12-month analyst price target of $46.69 suggests Spin Master should be able to return at least to its former highs.

Story continues below advertisement

To do so, however, Spin Master may need to prove it can put a disappointing third quarter behind it.

The company reported net income of US$92.1-million or 89 US cents a share in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of US$107.9-million or US$1.06 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was 90 US cents in the quarter compared with US$1.15 last year.

Revenue was US$548.1-million, down from US$620-million for the third quarter last year. The company said it shifted about $40-million of shipments from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, which led to lower revenues in the period. Analysts had expected adjusted income of US$1.22 a share and revenue of US$626.5-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

"While our performance in the third quarter was negatively affected by several challenges, we do not believe it is indicative of our expected full year 2019 performance nor our long-term growth and value creation prospects,” Spin Master chairman and co-chief executive Ronnen Harary said in a Nov. 5 news release announcing the results.

Peter Imhof, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments in Toronto, says the stock’s recent pullback is an opportunity to get back into the name. He started selling his Spin Master shares in June, 2018, around $56.50, around the time it hit its all-time high of $59, and sold it off completely last November at around $44.

“We’ve always really liked the story and the management team and their operation. It was more a valuation call at the time,” Mr. Imhof says.

He’s particularly interested in the rollout of its Bakugan action figure franchise and is confident the company’s management team can balance its inventory between toys that are hot and those fading in popularity.

Story continues below advertisement

“I haven’t pulled the trigger [on buying the stock again] but I’m more intrigued at these prices," Mr. Imhof says.

CIBC Asset Management’s senior portfolio manager Craig Jerusalim has owned Spin Master stock since mid-2016 and plans to keep holding it, despite the recent volatility. He says the company continues to grow, has no debt and has enough cash on the balance sheet to make acquisitions.

But what Mr. Jerusalim likes most is the company’s “intangibles,” including a culture of innovation and its “ability to punch above its weight class.” He cites the company’s recent announcement that it has been nominated for seven 2020 Toy of the Year Awards. Spin Master says the awards are the “Oscars of the toy industry." Winners will be announced Feb. 21.

“It’s always something new and fresh from this company,” Mr. Jerusalim says. He plans to continue holding the stock longer-term but expects some short-term volatility given the continuing U.S.-China trade war and forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

“There could be some rocky quarters,” Mr. Jerusalim says. “This isn’t an investment for the short term. It’s a long-term compounder.”

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan has an “outperform” (similar to buy) rating on Spin Master stock with a $54 target, which he lowered from $55 after the recent earnings miss.

Story continues below advertisement

While the results were “a negative surprise, we view the setup heading into 2020 favourably,” Mr. Khan wrote in a Nov. 6 note, adding that the company “strong [free cash flow], clean balance sheet, low relative valuation, and potential for [mergers and acquisitions] are also supportive of our outlook.”

Canaccord analyst Derek Dley reiterated his “hold” rating on the stock after the recent earnings and lowered his target price to $45 from $46. In a Nov. 6 note, Mr. Dley cited the company’s specific challenges, including the reduced popularity of its Hatchimals brand, as well as broader retail industry pressures, for his more cautious outlook.

“While we continue to be impressed with Spin Master’s ability to create coveted toy brands and verticals, we believe the disruption to the toy industry caused by the closure of key retailers, along with the deceleration of some key franchises for Spin Master will remain a challenge in the near term,” Mr. Dley wrote.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter