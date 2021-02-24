 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Stars are aligning’ for Canadian bank stocks: Scotia

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. strategist Jill Carey warned clients that investor flows point to weak short-term results for equities,

“As the S&P moderated ~1% last week, BofA clients were net sellers of US equities ($1.5B) as sales of single stocks offset ETF inflows (similar to the prior week). All three client groups (hedge funds, institutional and retail) sold US equities, led by hedge funds (biggest net sales in 4 weeks). The last time we saw synchronized selling by all three groups was mid last month (week of Jan. 18) after which the S&P 500 sold off by 3% the following week. In fact, subsequent one-month returns tend to be weaker following weeks where all three client groups sell”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Bulls might want to hold off buying for a few weeks” – (research excerpt) Twitter

See also: “@SBarlow_ROB BoA: “This energy rally has legs”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategists Hugo Ste-Marie and Jean-Michel Gauthier see Tuesday’s positive earnings results for Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia as the start of a profitable trend,

“We believe stars are aligning for the sector. Among supportive factors, we note rising LT [long term] yields and the curve steepening (positive for NIM [net interest margins – profits on loans]), real estate activity surging, falling bankruptcies (-30% in 2020), elevated trading volumes, firmer commodity prices, as well as improving IPO/secondary issues and M&A activity. [Earnings beats] accompanied by positive EPS revisions could 1) help the space screen better in our quant model and push stocks closer to our Top-30 quant list , and 2) lead to a multi-year breakout, with the TSX Banks index (3,525) finally piercing the 3550 ceiling seen in the past few years … Compelling relative valuation, elevated dividend yield, and potential divvy hikes later this year are more reasons to like the sector … [Potential] multiple expansions (dividend yield contraction) imply a TSX Bank index trading 15% higher than current levels, even before baking in potentially faster [earnings and dividend growth] recovery than the TSX. Overall, after several years of underperformance, we believe the group appears set to extend its recent outperformance relative to the TSX.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: ‘Stars are aligning’ for Canadian bank stocks’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi sees global mining stocks lagging the rally in commodity prices so far (my emphasis),

“In normal course of events mining equities are leveraged plays on underlying commodity prices and hence move by a bigger magnitude than commodities (by 1.5x-4.0x) … Mining equities have performed in line with commodities in the initial phases of Covid-19 as equity investors treated the outbreak as a 1-2 quarter non-repeating “1x P/E” event … since the summer of last year the equities have begun to significantly fall behind the rally in commodities. During 2H’20 the revenue-weighted commodity basket for the miners was up 37% while the mining equity index was up only 14%. The disconnect has accelerated in the first two months of the year with the mining equity index up only 4% while the revenue-weighted commodity basket is up 15% YTD — In other words if mining equities had not de-rated on a mark-to-market basis since the beginning of 2H’20, the mining equity index would be c.55% higher than where it is today.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: Mining stocks lag commodity price rally. By a lot” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “A Simple Rule of Thumb for Knowing When the Pandemic Is Over” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies