‘Stars are aligning’ for Canadian bank stocks: Scotia

BofA Securities U.S. strategist Jill Carey warned clients that investor flows point to weak short-term results for equities,
“As the S&P moderated ~1% last week, BofA clients were net sellers of US equities ($1.5B) as sales of single stocks offset ETF inflows (similar to the prior week). All three client groups (hedge funds, institutional and retail) sold US equities, led by hedge funds (biggest net sales in 4 weeks). The last time we saw synchronized selling by all three groups was mid last month (week of Jan. 18) after which the S&P 500 sold off by 3% the following week. In fact, subsequent one-month returns tend to be weaker following weeks where all three client groups sell”
Scotiabank strategists Hugo Ste-Marie and Jean-Michel Gauthier see Tuesday’s positive earnings results for Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia as the start of a profitable trend,
“We believe stars are aligning for the sector. Among supportive factors, we note rising LT [long term] yields and the curve steepening (positive for NIM [net interest margins – profits on loans]), real estate activity surging, falling bankruptcies (-30% in 2020), elevated trading volumes, firmer commodity prices, as well as improving IPO/secondary issues and M&A activity. [Earnings beats] accompanied by positive EPS revisions could 1) help the space screen better in our quant model and push stocks closer to our Top-30 quant list , and 2) lead to a multi-year breakout, with the TSX Banks index (3,525) finally piercing the 3550 ceiling seen in the past few years … Compelling relative valuation, elevated dividend yield, and potential divvy hikes later this year are more reasons to like the sector … [Potential] multiple expansions (dividend yield contraction) imply a TSX Bank index trading 15% higher than current levels, even before baking in potentially faster [earnings and dividend growth] recovery than the TSX. Overall, after several years of underperformance, we believe the group appears set to extend its recent outperformance relative to the TSX.”
Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi sees global mining stocks lagging the rally in commodity prices so far (my emphasis),
“In normal course of events mining equities are leveraged plays on underlying commodity prices and hence move by a bigger magnitude than commodities (by 1.5x-4.0x) … Mining equities have performed in line with commodities in the initial phases of Covid-19 as equity investors treated the outbreak as a 1-2 quarter non-repeating “1x P/E” event … since the summer of last year the equities have begun to significantly fall behind the rally in commodities. During 2H’20 the revenue-weighted commodity basket for the miners was up 37% while the mining equity index was up only 14%. The disconnect has accelerated in the first two months of the year with the mining equity index up only 4% while the revenue-weighted commodity basket is up 15% YTD — In other words if mining equities had not de-rated on a mark-to-market basis since the beginning of 2H’20, the mining equity index would be c.55% higher than where it is today.”
*ARK INNOVATION ETF SEES INVESTORS PULL $465 MILLION pic.twitter.com/n8WaDZvkDK— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) February 24, 2021
