 Skip to main content

Stelco shares are trading at a two-year high. Here’s why

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Shares of Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) are surging amid the rising price of its main commodity, supply shortages and the so-called “recovery trade” as investors start focusing on life after the pandemic.

The Hamilton-based company’s shares are up 13 per cent in the past five days and have risen by about 120 per cent in the past three months. The stock traded as high as $20.52 in early trading on Friday, its highest point in about two years. Its all-time low since going public at $17 in Nov. 2017 was $3.24, reached in March amid the pandemic-induced market meltdown.

Stelco produces and sells steel products including hot-rolled coil (HRC) and cold-rolled coil (CRC) to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

The price of HRC, the company’s main commodity, has doubled since August to about US$900 a ton, which is helping to drive the stock higher, says Maxim Sytchev, an analyst and managing director of industrial products at National Bank Financial.

Mr. Sytchev says the HRC price increase is driven by supply curtailments and a shortage of scrap metal during the pandemic “as it impacts the input pricing for electric arc furnace players.”

He says the consensus is that HRC pricing isn’t sustainable at the current level, with average prices for 2021 forecast at about US$700 per ton.

Mr. Sytchev has a “sector perform” (similar to hold) on the stock and a target price of $16, which he increased from $12 in mid-November “to account for better commodity pricing.”

David Ocampo, an analyst with Cormark Securities, increased his target price on Stelco stock to $33 from $24 this week, after hosting the company’s executives for a day of marketing.

“While there were no material updates during our day with management, we did come away with more confidence that Stelco is realizing the cost benefits and increased capacity from its recent blast furnace upgrade,” Mr. Ocampo said in a Dec. 11 note. He has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Since emerging from bankruptcy protection in 2017, he said Stelco has “evolved from a producer bogged down by legacy costs to the lowest-cost integrated producer in the industry. With long-term contracts in place for many of its inputs, Stelco has a fairly sticky cost base relative to its competitors. In turn, this allows Stelco to generate superior returns at peak steel prices while still producing income at the bottom of the cycle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jennifer Radman, head of investments and senior portfolio manager at Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. says her firm bought Stelco shares in its Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund in October, as part of a strategy “to run a concentrated portfolio of stocks we believe have strong catalysts to drive share prices higher.”

Ms. Radman says steel prices are strong and keep moving higher, “but we also see company-specific catalysts with the recent completion of the blast furnace project which is expected to drive margin and volume upside, and allow Stelco to fully capitalize on the strength in steel prices.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies