 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Stock ideas for a ‘Canadian Comeback’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske considers a Canadian comeback, complete with stock ideas,

“We focus on Canada’s vaccine order positioning as appears outright and population adjusted. From our perspective, this dynamic looks to aid Canadian market performance for those looking beyond some of the near-term headwinds and truly beyond the pandemic impact… there is an underlying duality to consider, in our view: (a) purely domestic plays largely focused on a return to consumer experiences and spending – restaurants, movie theatres and selected parts of the real estate ecosystem are three specific broad examples; and, (b) the Canadian skew of stocks exposed to global commodity markets will be more reliant on the broader return to “normal” … A few ideas from our Canadian coverage team, includes: (a) Energy: in the Canadian producers/integrated names, preferred exposure is Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ); (b) Financials: in the banks, Royal Bank is preferred and Element Financial (EFN) in non-bank coverage; (c) Infrastructure: TransAlta (TA) in the Utilities and Keyera (KEY) among the energy infrastructure sub-sector; and, (d) Precious Metals: preferred exposure from Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD).”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Stock ideas for a ‘Canadian Comeback’’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Anita McBain detailed the rise in ESG fund flows in No Going Back: Investing in an ESG World — A Decisive Decade for Humanity,

“If we analyze fund flows, data from Morningstar reveals that U.S. sustainable funds attracted US$30.7 billion of net inflows in 2020 to date versus US$21.4 billion for FY2019 with an average of US$10 billion a quarter. This represents about 10% of overall U.S. fund flows. Nearly 500 actively-managed funds in the U.S. have now added ESG criteria to their prospectuses, formally conveying to investors that they use ESG in informing investment decisions. In 2020, global sustainable funds raised US$45.6 billion in the first quarter compared to an outflow of US$384.7 billion for the overall fund universe.”

The extensive report did not include investment ideas, which was an irritating omission. Nonetheless, ESG flows are likely to create a number of lucrative investment opportunities.

***

China is experiencing a hiccup in credit markets. The government can basically order banks and other financial firms to fix it, so I’m not about to lose sleep. However, the (very) low probability of the government losing control would be so calamitous to global markets that it’s worth investor attention,

Story continues below advertisement

“The recent wave of corporate bond defaults in mainland China is pushing many domestic businesses to cancel their new issuances. At least 57 companies have called off plans to issue a combined 44.2 billion yuan ($6.72 billion) of new fixed income securities in the domestic market as of Thursday, Nikkei Asia research shows… Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, has flagged financial tightening in China for the past few months. The “tightening is triggering pockets of stress in the corporate bond market,” he wrote in a report on Thursday.The tightening, if avoiding excessive stimulus, is “healthy for the economy in the long run but dampens growth this year and next,” Roache said”

“Over $6bn in bond sales canceled across China as default scare spreads” – Nikkei Asia

“Huaxin Trust Struggles as Corporate Debt Problems Spill Into Shadow Banking” – Caixing (paywall)

***

Diversion: “@SBarlow_ROB Please Enjoy These 2020 Award-Winning Wildlife Photos” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day: “@HelenCRobertson Copper surged to a fresh two-year high on Friday bloomberg.com/news/articles/… " – Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies