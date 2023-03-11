Three mysteries lie at the heart of today’s economy. Investors may want to spend a moment pondering them because how these puzzles resolve themselves will have a lot to say about where the market goes next.

The first mystery is why unemployment has remained so persistently low.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve started to aggressively hike interest rates a year ago. Their goal was to slam the brakes on economic growth, discourage hiring and put a damper on surging inflation.

So far, labour markets have barely noticed the rising rates. Jobs markets in both Canada and the United States remain red hot. Figures published Friday show Canada added 22,000 jobs in February while the U.S. increased jobs by 311,000. Both gains came in well above forecasters’ expectations.

The continued flurry of hiring is good news for workers on both sides of the border, but it poses a challenge for inflation-fighting policy makers. After the massive interest-rate hikes of the past year, forecasters had every reason to expect employment to be retreating by now. But it clearly isn’t.

In the past, rising interest rates exerted much of their effect through the housing market. Mortgage rates would go up, home sales and home building would go down. The housing slowdown would send shock waves through the entire economy. Among its most noticeable impacts would be mass layoffs in the construction industry.

This time around, there is no trace of that. Paul Krugman, the Nobel laureate economist, says “the most puzzling chart in economics right now” is the one that shows the number of U.S. home starts plunging while construction employment keeps on rising. No, this doesn’t make a lot of obvious sense.

One possible explanation is that home builders are hoarding labour. Developers may expect any economic downturn to be so mild that they are willing to overlook short-term bumps and keep stockpiling the workers they figure they will need over the longer term.

If so, that poses problems for central bankers. They are trying to slow the economy and cool labour markets, but if employers aren’t co-operating by trimming their work forces, central bankers will have to take interest rates considerably higher than they are now to achieve their ultimate goal of tamping down inflation. That would not be good for stock prices.

Investors may want to keep that possibility in mind. “We are increasingly wary of the performance of global equity markets as most central banks remain in tightening mode,” analysts at National Bank of Canada wrote this week. “This month we are further reducing our equity allocation in favour of fixed income.” Given the market’s current mysteries, that seems rather sensible.