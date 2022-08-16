Investors who seek to buy stocks when there is fear in the market may want to also consider stocks recommended by the best analysts at North American brokerages. The analysts are deemed best-in-class on the grounds they have received a 5-star rating from data-analytics firm TipRanks.com. The rating is awarded to those analysts whose recommendations are most often right and have the highest average return, a group largely confined to the top 5 per cent of the 8,050 analysts surveyed.

Over the past week, the top analysts issued or reiterated thirty buy recommendations on Canadian stocks, with target prices that imply an upside potential greater than 25 per cent over the next 12-months. Warning label: the gains could take longer to show up if a substantial recession occurs in 2022, a risk that some top-down analysts say cannot be easily dismissed.

Stocks recommended by 5-star analysts (sorted by upside potential) Company Analyst Brokerage 12-month upside potential Akumin Inc AKU-T Noel Atkinson Clarus Securities 863.2% Data Comm Management DCM-T Noel Atkinson Clarus Securities 156.4% Enerflex EFX-T John Gibson BMO Capital 99.0% VerticalScope FORA-T Drew Mcreynolds RBC Capital 91.5% Total Energy Services TOT-T Cole Pereira Stifel Nicolaus 78.5% Ether Capital ETHC-NE Bill Papanastasiou Stifel Nicolaus 75.2% Copperleaf Tech CPLF-T Robert Young Canaccord Genuity 74.1% Rubellite Energy RBY-T Mike Murphy BMO Capital 69.6% Headwater Exploration HWX-T Luke Davis RBC Capital 61.7% Dexterra Group DXT-T Michael Doumet Scotiabank 58.3% CES Energy Solutions CEU-T John Gibson BMO Capital 52.8% CES Energy Solutions CEU-T Cole Pereira Stifel Nicolaus 52.8% Cronos Group CRON-T Matt Bottomley Canaccord Genuity 51.0% Fortuna Silver Mines FVI-T Dalton Baretto Canaccord Genuity 49.4% Wheaton Precious Metals WPM-T Carey MacRury Canaccord Genuity 42.0% Propel Holdings PRL-T Phil Hardie Scotiabank 41.3% Peyto Exploration & Dev PEY-T Dan Payne National Bank 39.6% goeasy GSY-T Mario Mendonca TD Securities 39.5% Savaria SIS-T Michael Doumet Scotiabank 37.2% Minto Apartment REIT MI-UN-T Matt Kornack National Bank 37.1% CAE Inc. CAE-T Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital 34.8% CAE Inc. CAE-T Steve Arthur RBC Capital 34.8% Birchcliff Energy BIR-T Jeremy Mccrea Raymond James 32.3% Birchcliff Energy BIR-T Robert Fitzmartyn Stifel Nicolaus 29.9% Kinaxis KXS-T Paul Treiber RBC Capital 29.7% Bird Construction BDT-T Frederic Bastien Raymond James 29.6% Element Fleet EFN-T Graham Ryding TD Securities 28.7% Element Fleet EFN-T Jaeme Gloyn National Bank 28.3% Kinaxis KXS-T Robert Young Canaccord Genuity 26.6% InterRent REIT IIP-UN-T Mario Saric Scotiabank 25.2% Source: TipRanks

When more than one 5-star analyst is bullish on a stock, it could signal that there is a greater chance the 12-month price target will be reached. In the current batch, there were five companies that had buy recommendations from two analysts: Birchcliff Energy Ltd., CAE Inc., CES Energy Solutions Corp., Element Fleet Management Corp., and Kinaxis Inc. No companies were recommended by three or more analysts.

The upside potential implicit in an analyst’s target price may be a proxy for their level of conviction. If so, the most bullish of analysts is Clarus Securities’ Noel Atkinson. His picks, Akumin Inc. and Data Communications Management Corp., are forecast to deliver the largest gains, 863 per cent and 156 per cent, respectively, over the next year. According to TipRanks.com, Mr. Atkinson’s recommendations over the past year were profitable 42.3 per cent of the time, with an average return of 18.6 per cent.

Akumin provides outpatient radiology and oncology services in the United States; the company recently replaced its chief financial officer and raised approximately US$30-million by selling a chunk of its account receivables to a third party. Brampton, Ont.-based Data Communications Management provides workflow and digital-asset services.

Enerflex Ltd., which supplies equipment to energy producers, has an upside potential of nearly 100 per cent, according to John Gibson of BMO Capital. Mr. Gibson’s selections during the past year have made money 61.5 per cent of the time, scoring an average annual return of 26.2 per cent.

Drew McReynolds of RBC Capital sees a gain of 91.5 per cent in VerticalScope Inc., which builds and operates cloud-based platforms for online communities. Mr. McReynolds has a success rate of 60 per cent for his picks, with an average gain of 9.7 per cent

There are some caveats to consider when using the TipRanks.com ratings. These caveats caution that stock picks from even the top analysts are not necessarily for immediate purchase. They are more of a screening tool to identify stocks for further investigation.

One caveat is that the 5-star ratings are based on analysts’ performance over the past year. Using TipRanks.com’s ratings for two-year periods might offer a better assessment. A second caveat: some analysts with stellar track records may have got a lift from specializing in a sector that is in a bullish upswing, such as the oil & gas industry presently.

Larry MacDonald also writes at Investing Journey.

