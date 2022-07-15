The one thing we know for sure about stocks is that they are a lot less expensive than they were at the start of the year.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they’re actually cheap.

Based on long-run averages, stocks appear to be offering decent but unexciting value if economic growth continues to plug along. But in the increasingly likely event that a recession hits, they’re a dicey bet on a rose-tinted view of the future.

Shall we let the numbers tell the story? Start with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio – that is, how much shares are selling for compared with how much they are generating in earnings per share.

Optimists have been touting how reasonable P/E ratios now look after their recent falls. The problem here is that while P/E ratios have plunged in recent months, they are still not particularly cheap compared with similar points over the past 20 years.

Consider, for instance, the forward P/E – the price-to-earnings ratio based on analysts’ forecasts for the next 12 months of corporate earnings.

In the United States, the S&P 500 index of large companies is trading for about 16.4 times forecast earnings. To be sure, that is a lot less than the levels around 22 that prevailed at the end of last year.

It isn’t a screaming deal, though. The current valuation is typical of where the index traded before it headed into fantasyland around 2015. Viewed from a long-run, historical perspective, the index is offering reasonable but not outstanding value.

In Canada, the picture looks more enticing. The forward P/E ratio for the S&P/TSX Composite Index is under 11, substantially below the levels it has typically traded at for most of the past two decades. This has prompted some people to call it cheap.

Maybe so, but the cheapness comes with a couple of caveats. One is that much of its apparent value results from strong earnings forecasts for the energy sector. Given the volatility of oil prices, the outlook could change quickly.

Another thing to keep in mind is that there are many ways to measure value. Consider, for instance, how share prices compare with the simplest measure of all – how much companies are actually selling in goods and services.

The price-to-sales ratio, which compares share prices with corporate revenues, is more reliable in some ways than the price-to-earnings ratio because while companies can use accounting shenanigans to give their profits an artificial boost, they can’t engineer sales out of thin air.

The price-to-sales ratio says Canadian shares are only offering historically average levels of value. In terms of share prices to sales, they are back to trading pretty much where they have traded for most of the past decade.

If there is any consolation here, it is that U.S. shares again look far, far more expensive. While Canadian stocks sell for about 1.5 times sales, U.S. stocks fetch more like 2.4 times sales, well above their historical average.

So what should you take away from all this number crunching? One conclusion seems clear: For anyone investing right now, Canadian stocks look like a sturdier bet than U.S. ones.

The deeper question, though, is whether now is the right time to buy stocks, period.

As useful as earnings and sales ratios may be as a guide to relative value, they don’t offer any guarantees against loss if a recession hits and earnings and sales tumble.

The bond market is already flashing a recession warning. So are more touchy-feely gauges. The Conference Board of Canada reported this week that its index of business confidence fell in July for the fourth consecutive month. That is the first time the survey has shown such a sustained cavalcade of pessimism since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Given these ominous signals, caution seems like a fine idea. When will you know it’s safe to jump back into the market? An old stock market joke says it will be when people are so disgusted with stocks they don’t even ask that question.

We are nowhere near that point. Consumers may be nervous but they have yet to give up on the market. Stocks still make up a whopping portion of most households’ financial assets, according to regular surveys conducted by the Federal Reserve. In fact, U.S. households continue to hold stocks at one of the highest levels on record, according to the survey. (The situation in Canada is less clear, but here, too, there are indicators that our commitment to stocks has surged in recent years.)

You may want to make note of this because the Fed survey has been an excellent contrarian indicator of the best times to invest over the past several decades. Big stock market rallies have tended to occur only after a major sell-off has slashed households’ holdings of stocks from previous highs.

The cyclical nature of this pattern makes perfect sense: Consumers first have to dump stocks en masse before they can become so eager to buy them back that they drive up prices as a result.

The Fed survey shows households have not sold stocks in any meaningful way. Until a sell-off does occur, it may pay to keep some cash on hand. In the very probable event that stocks become even cheaper in future than they are now, you will be grateful for some extra buying power.

