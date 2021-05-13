 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Stocks may be extended but ‘any dips should be bought’: Citi

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Markets have been volatile this week, but BofA Securities global quantitative strategist Nigel Tupper reassured investors that the equity rally has a long way to run (my emphasis0,

“The Global Wave [indicator of global economic activity] has improved for the ninth consecutive month as the synchronized upturn in macro data continues across the globe. Upturns typically continue until central banks have been raising rates for six months or more, so the next peak could be faraway. This is a positive signal for equity markets because earnings move with the Global Wave. This is a positive signal for the cyclical regions including Asia and Emerging Markets. This is a positive signal for cyclical and Short Duration sectors including Materials, Energy, and Financials. This is a positive signal for inexpensive cyclicals which we call Boosters. This is a positive signal for Cyclical Growth rather than Stable Growth stocks.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A’s Tupper thinks cyclical sectors have a long way to run” - Twitter

***

Citi is running a conference featuring a number of major global oil company executives.

Wednesday’s discussion emphasized the industry’s reluctance to invest in new supply,

“Despite the rise in oil prices, the industry looks reticent to raise investment back to pre-pandemic levels. The rationale is that there is little conviction over the price signal that oil markets are giving until OPEC+ (>5 mbpd of capacity offline) has been fully restored … The CFO of Chevron, Pierre Brebar, made the argument well when he stated that the signal from the equity market is to keep investment constrained. One could ignore that sentiment and take a medium-term view, but then the argument becomes one of “where do marginal oil prices really sit?’ The marginal long-run cost of supply only works when everyone is producing at capacity; today >5 mbpd (c. 5% of global supply) remains offline through coordinated OPEC+ cut s… So the message is that investment will be kept in check for now.”

The lack of investment increases the potential for a mid-term supply deficit but the speed of global de-carbonization remains an open question.

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: oil industry capex to remain low” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Also from Citi, global strategist Robert Buckland reinforced the bullish tilt of Mr. Tupper at BofA,

“As for the actual EPS performance in year one of the cycle, current experience is very similar to the past. On average, global EPS has risen 36% in the first year of EPS recovery, and 23% in the second. This time round, the consensus expects 36% in the first year and 11% in the second. Our charts suggest that share prices may have run too far in the short term, but any dip should be bought. The power of the ongoing EPS recovery should keep the market on track. It really doesn’t pay to be too bearish in a year when global EPS is likely to rise by 30%+. Perhaps a cautious stance is more appropriate next year, when EPS momentum is expected to fade.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: “share prices may have run too far in the short term, but any dip should be bought” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “Why this week’s volatile markets can’t be chalked up to ‘inflation angst’” – Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “Five reasons why you don’t need to panic about coronavirus variants” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies