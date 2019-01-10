Market movers: Key stocks seeing action today - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) rose 4 per cent in early trading on Thursday after announcing the completion of the previously-announced sale of Aimia Canada Inc., the owner and operator of the Aeroplan loyalty program, to Air Canada.

Semafo Inc. (SMF-T) was up 1.4 per cent after reporting annual production for 2018 of 244,600 ounces of gold, meeting its guidance for 2018 of 235,000 to 265,000 ounces.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) jumped 1.3 per cent after an analyst at CIBC World Markets raised his rating for the specialty chemicals company.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR-N) rose 3.1 per cent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Justin Post gave a “double upgrade” to its stock, pointing to increase metrics among younger users.

On the decline

Energy stocks on the TSX took a hit in morning trade as oil prices dipped. Early leading decliners included Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T). Both were down 1.8 per cent.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) fell 0.8 per cent after announcing it expects lower production volumes during the first half of 2019, stemming from its 2018 investment profile, which led to fewer new wells being brought on in late 2018. However, the Calgary-based company also said its 2019 production “will moderate corporate decline rates resulting in a reduced maintenance capital requirement in 2020.” It is forecasting of 200,000 to 205,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of total production. It said it expects 2018 production to average 202,000 boe/d.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) was down 2.5 per cent after announcing the resignation of James Estey from its board of directors ."Over the past ten years, Jim has made a significant contribution to New Gold, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his efforts," said chair Ian Pearce

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) fell 5.4 per cent despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. The company announced net income of the quarter of $32.6-million, or 28 cents per diluted share, up from $28.1-million or 24 cents per share the year before.

Despite reporting comparable sales growth of 5.7 per cent during November and December, helped by higher customer visits and strong online sales during the holiday season, shares of Target Corp. (TGT-N) fell 3.9 per cent, due largely to a disappointing performance by rival Kohl’s Corp. (KSS-N).

Kohl’s shares were down 8.9 per cent after reporting comparable sales growth of 1.2 per cent during the final two months of 2018, from 6.9 per cent a year earlier.

Target expects same-store sales growth of about 5 per cent for the fourth quarter through January, while comparable sales had grown 3.4 per cent in the November-December period last year.

Macy’s Inc. (M-N) stock also dropped on Thursday, sitting down 18.9 per cent after cutting it same-store sales forecast for the holiday quarter. The retailer slashed its comparable sales growth forecast to 2-per-cent growth, down from a previous outlook of 2.3-per-cent to 2.5-per-cent growth.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL-Q) plummeted 9.4 per cent on Thursday after it cut its fourth-quarter unit revenue estimate, a closely monitored metric which compares sales to flight capacity, to an increase about 1.5 per cent in the quarter, verses a 1.5 per cent to 3.5-per-cent rise previously.

