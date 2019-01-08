These stocks are on the move today. Here’s why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) jumped 7.8 per cent in mid-morning trading after releasing stronger-than-anticipated preliminary fourth-quarter production results. The Toronto-based miner reported production from continuing operations of 97,400 ounces, exceeding expectations on the Street.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) rose 2.5 per cent after announcing record production of 230,993 ounces in the fourth quarter and 723,477 ounces for full-year 2018. Its also revealed guidance for 2019 of 740,000 to 800,000 ounces.

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. (UNP-N) were up 8.7 per cent after the company named Jim Vena as chief operating officer. The move led several brokerages to raise their rating for its stock, including RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin. He said: “With a seasoned PSR veteran now in the COO role, we expect dramatic changes will occur at UNP - changes that we believe will embrace the core tenets of PSR.”

Boeing Co. (BA-N) was up 1.5 per cent as trade-sensitive stocks benefited from renewed optimism surrounding a deal to end the months-long trade war between the United States and China.

After losing more than a quarter of its value in 2018, Facebook Inc. (FB-Q) rose for a third consecutive day, sitting 2.5 per cent higher. In a report released Tuesday, J.P. Morgan reaffirmed the social media company as its favourite internet pick, expecting it to outperform in 2019. The firm pointed to healthy user metrics and core trends that have exceeded expectations recently.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q) rose 1.3 per cent lower, a day after jumping 3 per cent and over taking Microsoft Corp. as Wall Street’s most valuable company.

On the decline

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T, MAXR-Q), formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, continued to slide a day after announcing its WorldView-4 satellite experienced a failure, preventing it from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. The stock was down 34.4 per cent, following a loss of 31 per cent on Monday, after a group of analysts on the Street lowered their rating for the Colorado-based company.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) was down 4 per cent and was one of the most heavily traded stocks on the TSX after announcing it expects to report second-quarter revenue of between $50-million and $55-million. Analysts had expected $67-million. The result is up from $11.7-million in the same quarter a year ago and better than the $29.7-million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Investors continue to cast a skeptical eye on Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T) after its merger with Randgold Resources, which closed last week. Its stock fell 3.9 per cent on Tuesday. New chief executive officer Mark Bristow told the Globe and Mail’s Niall McGee that the company is sizing up a number of acquisition opportunities in Canada as it looks to boost investment in its home country.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) fell 0.9 per cent after an equity analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns downgraded the stock based on a “near-record valuation premium.”

Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ) dropped 33.3 per cent as the former retailer giant is expected to ask a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday if it can proceed with liquidation after it could not reach an agreement on Chairman Edward Lampert’s US$4.4-billion takeover bid.