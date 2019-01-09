 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Stocks on the move on Wednesday

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Stocks on the move on Wednesday

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) jumped 5.5 per cent in early afternoon trading a day after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. An equity analyst at J.P. Morgan raised his rating for its stock.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) was up 2.1 per cent after announcing it plans to pursue a strategic review and will potentially sell its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and its Prince George Refinery. ‘We expect the businesses will be highly marketable, attracting strong interest and valuations,” said chief executive office Rob Peabody. “Husky delivers value to its customers and we anticipate that high level of quality and service will continue whether or not the businesses are sold."

Story continues below advertisement

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) increased 5.8 per cent on Wednesday despite announcing it expects 2019 production to be “slightly lower” than 2018. The company said the fourth quarter was its strongest production quarter and expects production in 2019 to be between 72 and 80 million pounds of copper, “with midpoint slightly lower than 2018 as a result of slightly lower grade mined.”

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T) was up 5.1 per cent in response to news it has signed a contract valued at US$669-million to provide 113 multilevel commuter rail cars to the New Jersey Transit Corporation.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T, CGC-N) was up 9.8 per cent after Piper Jaffray initiated coverage of the cannabis producer with an “overweight” rating.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T, MAXR-Q) rebounded from two days of significant declines after the loss of a key satellite, rising 3.1 per cent on Wednesday. Maxar remains down almost 50 per cent over the past week.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T) rose 7.7 per cent after Seymour Schulich announced he has increased his ownership nd now owns or controls 160,000,000 shares of Pengrowth’s issued and outstanding common shares. Mr. Schulich now holds a 28.8-per-cent stake.

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) sat up 2.1 per cent despite reports it has reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 per cent for the January-March quarter. Last week, it slashed its quarterly sales forecast, citing weaker demand in China.

On the decline

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-N) dipped 10.6 per cent, hitting a two-year low, after reducing its 2019 profit outlook due to weak wine and spirits sales and costs related to its US$4-billion investment in Canopy Growth Corp. The brewer lowered its earnings per share forecast to between US$9.20 and US$9.30 from US$9.60 to US$9.75. The Street was projecting US$9.43.

Story continues below advertisement

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE-Q) was down 2.1 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating for the online travel reservation provider based on higher spending due to intensifying competition.

With files from Staff and Wires

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers