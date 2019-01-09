Stocks on the move on Wednesday

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD-T) jumped 5.5 per cent in early afternoon trading a day after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. An equity analyst at J.P. Morgan raised his rating for its stock.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) was up 2.1 per cent after announcing it plans to pursue a strategic review and will potentially sell its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and its Prince George Refinery. ‘We expect the businesses will be highly marketable, attracting strong interest and valuations,” said chief executive office Rob Peabody. “Husky delivers value to its customers and we anticipate that high level of quality and service will continue whether or not the businesses are sold."

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) increased 5.8 per cent on Wednesday despite announcing it expects 2019 production to be “slightly lower” than 2018. The company said the fourth quarter was its strongest production quarter and expects production in 2019 to be between 72 and 80 million pounds of copper, “with midpoint slightly lower than 2018 as a result of slightly lower grade mined.”

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B-T) was up 5.1 per cent in response to news it has signed a contract valued at US$669-million to provide 113 multilevel commuter rail cars to the New Jersey Transit Corporation.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T, CGC-N) was up 9.8 per cent after Piper Jaffray initiated coverage of the cannabis producer with an “overweight” rating.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T, MAXR-Q) rebounded from two days of significant declines after the loss of a key satellite, rising 3.1 per cent on Wednesday. Maxar remains down almost 50 per cent over the past week.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T) rose 7.7 per cent after Seymour Schulich announced he has increased his ownership nd now owns or controls 160,000,000 shares of Pengrowth’s issued and outstanding common shares. Mr. Schulich now holds a 28.8-per-cent stake.

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) sat up 2.1 per cent despite reports it has reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 per cent for the January-March quarter. Last week, it slashed its quarterly sales forecast, citing weaker demand in China.

On the decline

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-N) dipped 10.6 per cent, hitting a two-year low, after reducing its 2019 profit outlook due to weak wine and spirits sales and costs related to its US$4-billion investment in Canopy Growth Corp. The brewer lowered its earnings per share forecast to between US$9.20 and US$9.30 from US$9.60 to US$9.75. The Street was projecting US$9.43.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE-Q) was down 2.1 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating for the online travel reservation provider based on higher spending due to intensifying competition.

With files from Staff and Wires