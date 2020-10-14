Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T) was higher after it said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.
The company reported preliminary comparable sales drop of 7 per cent for the three months ended Sept. 30 at its flagship Burger King operation globally.
However, that was an improvement from a 13.4-per-cent fall it reported in the previous quarter when most of its restaurants were closed for dine-in due to lockdowns.
Bigger rival McDonald’s Corp. earlier this month said global sales improved in the third quarter, down just 2.2 per cent, as drive-through orders surged and special promotions lifted sales to double-digit percentage increases in September.
McDonald’s had great success with a limited-time promotional deal with rapper Travis Scott, which led to ingredient shortages.
Burger King last month unveiled a new restaurant design with touchless features, mobile order and curbside pick-up services as consumers avoid crowded areas and rely on delivery to curb the spread of the virus.
At Tim Hortons, its breakfast chain that has struggled this year as offices and colleges shift online, comparable sales are expected to fall 12.5 per cent.
Popeyes is expected to lift sales for another quarter, with sales expected to rise 17.4 per cent.
Revenue is likely to range between US$1.32-billion and US$1.34-billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of US$1.34-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Separately, the Toronto-based company announced the launch an offering of $1-billion of 4.00-per-cent Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030.
Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) rose a day after announcing four new iPhones that can tap 5G wireless data networks and a cheaper smart speaker that will compete with offerings from market leaders Amazon and Google.
In a bid to line up new hardware for the upcoming holiday season, Apple last month launched new smart watch models with blood oxygen sensors and updated its iPad range.
The Cupertino, California-based company’s Tuesday launch included smartphones ranging from US$699 to US$1,399 with new designs and 5G technology.
In a research note, Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral said: “After more than 12 months of anticipation and debate, the long-awaited launch of a 5G iPhone is finally here. While early 5G iPhone build data looks solid, the rubber now meets the road as investor focus shifts to sell-through (i.e., end consumer demand) which will be critical for the stock in the months ahead. We’re believers in the longer-term potential of 5G, though remain more guarded on consumer uptake out of the gate given (1) limited coverage / capacity around the world and (2) the lack of a 5G apps ecosystem to provide a differentiated use case at this stage. We expect 5G to halt the prolonged extension in replacement rates for the nearly 1bn iPhone users; however, we stop short of calling for a broader “snap back” needed to justify meaningful upside from current levels. With the stock trading at a lofty 30 times Street calendar 2021 EPS (broadly in-line with Services peers despite HW still accounting for 80 per cent/66 per cent of rev/profit) and a 42-per-cent premium to the S&P 500 (3 std dev above 3-yr avg), valuation leaves little room for error.”
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS-N) increased after it reported a 94-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that swept past estimates, driven by strength in its bond trading business and lower provisions for credit losses.
With a 29-per-cent jump in trading revenue, Goldman easily outperformed rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc as financial market volumes broke records in a recovery from a coronavirus-led selloff.
Bond trading revenue surged 49 per cent to US$2.5-billion, while equities trading rose 10 per cent to US$2.05-billion.
The bank’s net earnings applicable to common shareholders surged to US$3.5-billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$1.8-billion a year ago. Earnings per share doubled to US$9.68 from US$4.79 a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of US$5.57 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Texas-based Concho Resources Inc. (CXO-N) surged after a Bloomberg report that oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP-N) was in talks to acquire the shale producer.
The companies may announce a deal in a few weeks, the report said, adding that no final decision has been made and talks could fall through.
As on Tuesday, the market capitalization of Concho was US$8.68-billion.
The report comes amid a decline in demand for hydrocarbons due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, resulting in a historic fall in oil prices.
On the decline
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH-N), the largest U.S. health insurer, slid in the wake of raising its annual profit forecast after its quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by growth in its Optum unit that manages drug benefits, and a slower-than-expected rebound in demand for deferred care.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impacts make 2021 difficult to predict and likely represent a challenge to earnings, UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Dave Wichmann said on Wednesday.
“As a result, we envision stepping out initially with a more conservative all-in 2021 starting point,” Wichmann said during a conference call with analysts to discuss third-quarter earnings.
Large U.S. health insurers, including UnitedHealth, benefited from lower health care spending in the first half of the year, which more than offset pandemic-related additional costs.
UnitedHealth reported a medical loss ratio (MLR) - the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - of 81.9 per cent, lower than last year’s 82.4 per cent and analysts' estimate of 83.55 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The lower MLR is below consensus and much closer to normal after hitting 70.2 per cent in the second quarter, but availing health care services remained below pre-pandemic levels, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said.
UnitedHealth said results for the third quarter also reflect costs from the company’s customer cost-sharing initiatives for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
The company reported adjusted earnings of US$3.51 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of US$3.09 per share.
UnitedHealth raised its annual 2020 adjusted profit forecast to between US$16.50 per share and US$16.75 per share, from its previous range of US$16.25 per share to US$16.55 per share.
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC-N) was lower after it fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank clocked nearly US$1-billion in expenses tied to a years-long sales scandal, while near-zero interest rates hurt its bottom line.
Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, who marks one year at Wells Fargo this month, has made cost cuts a cornerstone of his plan to turn the scandal-plagued bank around.
Over the long-term he said annual expenses can be US$10-billion dollar lower, but pandemic-related costs like cleaning fees for enhanced technology systems have so far kept the bank from making meaningful progress in the short term.
“Strong mortgage banking fees, higher equity markets, and declining sequential charge-offs positively impacted our results, while historically low interest rates reduced our net interest income and our expenses continued to remain elevated,” Mr. Scharf said.
Wells Fargo said its pre-tax results were hurt by US$961-million of customer remediation accruals, indicating that the bank was still feeling the burn of its sales practice scandal.
Wells Fargo did offer some good news. Allowance for credit losses for loans was US$20.5-billion, flat compared with the previous quarter.
The bank reported net income applicable to common stock of US$1.72-billion, or 42 US cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with US$4.04-billion, or 92 US cents a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of 45 US cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Bank of America Corp. (BAC-N) lost ground after it missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the lender was squeezed by lower interest rates, and it set aside US$1.4-billion to meet future losses in its commercial loan portfolio.
Net interest income at the bank, a key measure of how much it can make from lending, sank 17 per cent, showing the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s moves to slash interest rates to near-zero and promise to keep them there to help spur growth.
However, a tight lid on costs helped the bank beat profit expectations.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America is especially vulnerable to rate movements because of the composition of its balance sheet.
The second largest U.S. bank by assets posted an adjusted revenue of US$20.45-billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$20.81-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income applicable to common shareholders fell 15.8 per cent to US$4.44-billion, or 51 US cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat IBES estimates of 49 US cents as total non-operating expenses fell 5 per cent.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) lost ground with the premarket announcement of a renewal of it normal course issuer bid.
The Toronto-based REIT is authorized to acquire up to 31.6 million of its units, or approximately 10 per cent of the public float as of Oct. 8.
