In a succinct research report, Credit Suisse U.S. quantitative strategist Patrick Palfrey notes that sectors and companies that have historically benefitted from inflationary periods have outperformed the S&P 500 and he also provided a list of subsequent stock picks for further research,

“Over the past year, inflation sensitive stocks have delivered superior returns relative to their benchmarks: Large Caps (25% vs. 14%), SMID Caps (15% vs. 4%), and Europe (19% vs. 11%). In addition, more inflation sensitive stocks trade at a discount to the rest of the market.”

The strategist presented a chart showing that inflation beneficiaries are trading at more than one standard deviation cheaper than the market on a PE basis (link to chart below).

The 50-member list of large cap U.S. stocks he suggests is dominated by energy companies but Canadians are more likely to use domestic stocks for exposure.

The picks of likely more interest to Canadians include FMC Corp., Mosaic Co., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Bath & Body Works Inc., Under Armour Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Nucor Corp., Las Vegas Sands Corp., Invesco Ltd. and Solaredge Technologies Inc.

“CS: “P/E Premium/Discount of Inflation Beneficiaries—S&P 500″” – (chart) – Twitter

“CS: “Greatest S&P 500 Beneficiaries of Rising Inflation” – (full stock list/table) Twitter

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson’s weekly report is always worth reading, not least because he predicted the recent bout of market volatility,

“And the market isn’t waiting around for the engraved invitation...the relative performance for companies with a high y/y rate of change in inventory/sales ratios is breaking down. We think this is indicative of the idea that the market is starting to get in front of this growing risk … While we don’t doubt the Fed and other central banks’ resolve to try and get inflation back under control, the market is now “all in” on the idea they will do their job to fight inflation. However, we now find ourselves “skeptical” they will be able to get as much policy tightening done as is now expected … we think last week may have marked a short-term top in terms of the rate of change in the [U.S.] CPI. One of our favorite leading indicators is telling us as much[ a comparison of CPI and producer prices, the latter is rolling over].”

Mr. Wilson recommends high quality balance sheets with the most dependable, if not exciting, earnings growth. Overall he seems on the verge of recommending the growth stocks that outperformed during the early pandemic rally.

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski emphasized January’s strong relative performance by the TSX,

“January saw the largest monthly outperformance of Canadian equities vs. the US since August 2010 and the best January relative return since 2009. While there was certainly a sell-off in the Technology sector and surge in Energy stocks - which clearly favours Canadian equities - the key underlying trend from our perspective was a valuation correction driven largely by receding earnings expectations. In fact, the top two quintiles composed of the highest valuation stocks in the TSX have seen their 2022 EPS estimates revised lower on average by 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively, over the last three months. On the other hand, the bottom two quintiles - the lowest valuation stocks - have seen their 2022 EPS estimates revised higher on average by 6.3% and 1.5%, respectively, over the last three months. Indeed, the market is struggling with the transition back to a more normalized growth environment which has seen the higher valuation areas of the market struggle as expectations adjust. As such, a stabilization in earnings expectations from the current lofty levels is likely key to a rebound for these names, in our opinion. Overall while there is certainly more room for the “cheaper” valuation trade to continue to outperform, particularly in the near term, we caution investors to remain selective and focus on growth at a reasonable price. "

I don’t have Mr. Belski’s list of growth at a reasonable price stock ideas but I’m working on it.

“BMO’s Belski recommends Canadian GARP” – (research excerpt) Twitter

