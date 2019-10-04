Stocks with the most upside ahead of earnings season

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Rising volatility in recent weeks has seen active investors switch rapidly from growth-oriented, “risk-on” market sectors to defensive, dividend-paying market sectors and back again.
Citi quantitative strategist Hong Li’s list of over-owned and under-owned U.S. stocks by institutional investors is more relevant in this environment.
Mr. Li has generated a group of over-owned stocks with weak earnings expectations – a recipe for sharp price corrections – and under-owned stocks with strong profit growth expected.
The over-owned companies include a raft of U.S. real estate companies and utilities. The list of more promising opportunities includes Under Armour Inc. and Netflix Inc.
“@SBarlow_ROB C: Most over-owned U.S. stocks with weak profit outlooks, underowned stocks with stronger EPS forecasts” – (full table) Twitter
***
Jefferies strategist Christopher Wood made an interesting observation about deflation pressures in his Fear and Greed report,
“If globalization has probably peaked, or best case gone on hold, the other three drivers of the deflationary trend are still, for now, intact. They are debt, technology and demographics. That high debt levels are deflationary is now well understood, and this is the main reason why US$14.2tn of bonds are still trading with negative yields, though down from a peak of US$17tn reached in late August. The reason why high debt levels are deflationary is, of course, that they create the risk of debt deflation and creditor defaults”
This is not, of course, good news for the Canadian economy in the medium term in light of current high household debt levels.
“@SBarlow_ROB Jefferies: "If globalization has probably peaked, or best case gone on hold, the other three drivers of the deflationary trend are still, for now, intact. They are debt, technology and demographics'” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Online investment fraud has become an epidemic in the U.K. and I expect Canada is little different,
“Charles Randell, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, said last month that financial crime, specifically fraud against individuals has “reached epidemic proportions”… In the first six months of this year, across all categories of financial fraud, a total of £207.5m was stolen from almost 60,000 people, according to UK Finance, an industry body. The great majority of these fraud cases are closed without any suspect being caught. Investment scams typically involve a fraudster persuading a potential investor to part with money for fictitious funds or a fake investment in assets such as gold, wine, forestry schemes, carbon credits or land banks.’
“Online investment scams: how not to be a victim” – Financial Times (paywall)
“@SBarlow_ROB Helpful "how to avoid getting scammed' tips from the FT” – (excerpt) Twitter
***
Tweet of the Day:
#Earnings revisions are bad! Everywhere! pic.twitter.com/BA49ZFr9pO— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) October 4, 2019
Diversion: “The New His Dark Materials Trailer Is Jaw-Droppingly Epic” – Gizmodo
Column: “ The key trend you now need to watch as stock prices begin to succumb to slowing economic growth” – Barlow, Inside the Market