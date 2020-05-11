Strategist sees bonds as ‘returnless risk’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Credit Suisse global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite offered what is likely the best explanation for the equity market rally defying worsening economic conditions (my emphasis),
“There are many challenges to the EPS outlook (including higher taxation, with c70% of US margin improvement since 2010 having come from lower corporate taxation, more regulation, higher social/labour costs, lower leverage, and more ‘just-in-case’ inventory management), but critically we think a TIPS yield at -2% justifies a P/E of 20x or higher. Government bonds become a structural underweight (as a non-diversifying returnless risk). Real assets look attractive: Gold (which we think could reach $2,200) and German residential real estate are our top two picks. Look for the ‘new gold standard’, i.e. companies with better credit ratings than governments and yielding more (e.g. MSFT)”
Mr. Garthwaite sees real U.S. bond yields in negative territory meaning that bond investors are losing money once inflation is taken into account – “returnless risk.” This leaves equities as the only reasonable overweight and why they are getting more expensive.
***
Also from Credit Suisse, U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub notes that the S&P 500 is more fairly priced than bearish investors believe in a research report called “Two-Thirds of Market is Healthy,”
“EPS growth likely contracted -13% in 1Q, and is expected to decline -39% in 2Q. However, we believe these figures obfuscate underlying trends. TECH+ and Non-Cyclicals (70% of the S&P 500’s market cap) are forecast to grow +4% in 1Q and decline just -15% in 2Q. By contrast, Financials and Cyclicals are under substantial pressure, with profits projected to fall by -35% in 1Q and -71% in 2Q. We believe investors will be rewarded by focusing on healthier areas of the market.’
***
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is far less optimistic on equities than Credit Suisse and his “Monday Musings” report sounds a note of caution,
“The latest senior loan officers’ survey (SLOS) was released on May 4 and the expected tightening of credit conditions emerged, with banks responding to coronavirus-caused challenges. Such Commercial & Industrial data has been a reliable nine-month directional lead indicator and suggests that a sharp rebound in 2H20 might be more difficult to achieve despite current hopes for a meaningful recovery. Bouncing back from a near shutdown of economic activity over the last six-to-eight weeks is likely, but the year-over-year comps will still look problematic… Industrial production and capacity utilization are significantly correlated to S&P 500 profits and this latest report suggests continued weakness lasting to year-end, irrespective of COVID-19 developments.’
***
Economically speaking, the scariest read of the weekend was a research report from the University of Chicago,
“We find 3 new hires for every 10 layoffs caused by the shock and estimate that 42 percent of recent layoffs will result in permanent job loss”
“COVID-19 Is Also a Reallocation Shock’ – University of Chicago
***
Tweet of the Day:
