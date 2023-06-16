Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite is optimistic on markets in the near term but negative for 2024,

“Earnings revisions are now positive in the U.S. and Europe … Hard data macro surprises are at a 7-year high … Excess household savings last until Q4 … ChatGPT —.It’s conceivable the unprecedented adoption rate boosts productivity growth by 0.5 per cent … Where’s the rub? Recession and earnings risk in 2024 and unappealing valuation … Macro anomalies: We have a near-record gap between hard and soft data macro surprises and between manufacturing and services new orders. Normally, this is a warning signal … The four best lead indicators of recession (yield curve, the weighted average of lead indicators, real money supply and the Senior Loan Officer Survey) are still consistent with a US recession in Q1 24 (we now put the probability at 70 per cent, down from 80 per cent) … We see a risk that EPS for end-24 is 10 per cent below consensus. Only 5 per cent of downgrade cycles have been this small. EPS is still 2 per cent above trend. In no cycle has EPS ever troughed above trend (normally, it is 18 per cent below). Consensus U.S. nominal growth is set to fall sharply (from 8 per cent in Q1 23 to 3.8 per cent in Q4 23) and on our numbers more than this. Profit margins will likely come under pressure now that real wage growth has turned positive”

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic highlights the renewed rally in domestic home prices,

“Canadian home prices are on the move higher again, almost since the minute the BoC paused its rate-hike campaign. The benchmark MLS HPI is still down 8.7 per cent year-over-year, but we’ve now seen two consecutive month-to-month increases averaging 27 per cent annualized, and the 3-month annualized pace is now north of 16 per cent. In other words, the market is running at a similar pace to that seen during the 2021 boom, when mortgage rates were around historic lows and real policy rates were deeply negative. Part of this is just market psychology. That is, the BoC effectively says the worst is over (with respect to rates), so Canadians go house hunting again. Part of it speaks to the insatiable demand out there from new households (less so investors compared to 2021). And it might just reinforce to the BoC that policy simply isn’t tight enough. Signs of this swing higher surely played into their thinking when they jumped off the bench to raise rates by 25 bps last week. We’ll see if that was enough to dampen market psychology…”

***

Citi economist Beata Manthey is relatively unconcerned about narrow U.S. equity markets,

“U.S. equities have rallied this year, but gains have been concentrated in megacap tech names. Market leadership has been more broad-based in Europe and Japan. What does poor U.S. (and thus global) breadth mean for equities? We find that narrowing leadership alone is not a reason to the sell the market; stocks trade higher on average after markets narrow, though volatility also rises. A sharp narrowing in S&P 500 breadth, even when Stoxx 600 leadership remains relatively broad, has historically favored U.S. stocks. Growth also tends to outperform. This reinforces our relative preference for the U.S. market with a bias towards Quality/Growth. Going forward, we’re more concerned with narrow EPS growth than narrow market leadership”

***

