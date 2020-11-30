 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Strong earnings recovery bodes well for stocks next year

Tim ShufeltInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The third quarter may go down as the most triumphant earnings decline in corporate history.

With earnings season basically wrapped up – but for the notable exception of Canada’s big banks – total profits are on track for a dip of less than 10 per cent in both Canada and the United States, compared with the same quarter last year.

To limit the earnings hit to single digits in the middle of a brutal second wave of COVID-19 infections amounts to a “remarkable achievement,” CIBC market strategist Ian de Verteuil said in a note.

Story continues below advertisement

The recovery of North American earnings is happening far quicker than the market consensus predicted just a few months ago.

“Equities likely could have already seen the worst of earnings declines. This positions stocks well for 2021,” Mr. de Verteuil said.

Profit margins tell the story of how big business has adapted to the pandemic.

The average profit margin for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index has historically been about 10 per cent. In the second quarter, as governments slammed the brakes on the Canadian economy to defend against the first wave of the pandemic, that figure plunged to 6.6 per cent.

In the latest quarter, Canadian profitability snapped back to 9.7 per cent. It’s a similar story in the U.S., where S&P 500 margins rose to 11.5 per cent in the third quarter from 8.9 per cent.

“Corporate Canada (and America) has done a great job of taking costs out of the system during the pandemic,” Hugo Ste.-Marie, a strategist at Scotia Capital, wrote in a recent report.

“If topline growth resumes in 2021-2022 as we expect, and businesses are able to keep their cost structure roughly unchanged, profitability could heal much faster than expected.”

Story continues below advertisement

All else being equal, a substantial upward revision of earnings from existing forecasts is exceptionally bullish for stock prices.

The spike in third-quarter productivity is the result of businesses slashing costs wherever they can, while squeezing more output from fewer workers. (Governments, for their part, have sought to soften the blow of lost wages on households, with pandemic-related transfers more than offsetting the reduction in incomes in Canada.)

Also supporting Corporate Canada in the third quarter was the continuation of extraordinary levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus, a rebound in global trade, and the absence of severe economic and commercial restrictions, as the fight against the coronavirus generally became more targeted.

Nearly every sector of the stock market surprised to the upside, with 70 per cent of S&P/TSX Composite Index companies beating Bay Street forecasts.

Total third-quarter profits are expected to have declined by 9.7 per cent, according to Refinitiv data. Exclude the energy sector and earnings are expected to have dropped by only 1 per cent. If the Big Six banks can manage to beat the Street when they report results this week, the quarter’s final result could look better still.

Back in July, the consensus forecast was for a 30-per-cent drop in third-quarter TSX earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead to the coming quarters, corporate earnings should benefit from a couple of notable tailwinds.

The first is the rebound in the manufacturing sector, which has registered at least four straight months of expansion, and which tends to precede a boost to earnings.

Second is the rising hope that vaccines can bring about an end to the pandemic sooner than many thought possible. A return to normal as soon as the spring could see a leaner, more productive corporate sector reach peak profit capacity earlier than expected, said Aubrey Hearn, head of equities at Sentry Investment Management.

“It’s still going to be a very tough first half of 2021,” Mr. Hearn said. “But once things normalize after that, the earnings power of a lot of these businesses could be a lot higher than people think.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies