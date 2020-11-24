‘Successful investing is ALWAYS about being a contrarian’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Citi’s global economics team believes new vaccines won’t start having a big positive effect on global growth until the fourth quarter of 2021,
“Our base case is that COVID-19 vaccinations could raise global GDP growth by 0.7ppt in 2021 and 3.0ppt in 2022 as mobility returns to normal. With mobility already having recovered in East Asia (including China) in mid-2020, the positive impact would be smaller in the EM region … In the DM region, some form of herd immunity by vaccination could be achieved by 4Q 2021. In 2021, vaccine supply would be prioritized to the DM region, which has secured 85% of total bilateral pre-orders, with pre-orders in several countries exceeding their populations. Major DM economies may start targeted distribution to priority groups in Dec’20-1Q21, broadening out supply in 2Q-3Q 2021. Most of the DM population who seek vaccination should be inoculated by end-2021, at the latest.”
***
Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie details a domestic earnings season that was much stronger than expected,
“Q3 EPS is coming in at $224, which is 8.5% above the consensus set at the start of the reporting season ($207). The beat ratio is also impressive at 67%, the highest since the inception of our series in 2001. While TSX Q3 EPS remains 17% below last year’s level, the sequential improvement (versus Q2) was quite strong at +44%. From a sector perspective, EPS beats are widespread – the only notable exception is Energy. Despite COVID-19, some sectors have managed to grow their bottom line on a year over year (y/y) basis. Top growers were Materials (+100% y/y – thanks to gold and precious minerals), Technology (+43% y/y), and Discretionary (+15%). On a sequential basis, cyclical sectors have delivered the strongest improvements”
***
A report from RB Advisors (founded by former Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein ) caught my attention in the first paragraph (my emphasis),
“Regardless of whether one is a growth or value investor, successful investing is ALWAYS about being a contrarian … Value investors often like to claim they “buy early, but will be invested at the bottom”, but that is a sure strategy for underperformance. Contrarian investing is rarely used to describe growth investors, but being a contrarian is equally important to successful growth investing as it is to successful value investing except growth investors need to be contrarian sellers… performance is not as extreme as it was during the Technology Bubble, but one must wonder whether the stretched performance appropriately represents the overall prospects for the US economy and US profitability. Is the outlook for US profitability really so dire that only a handful of companies have a positive growth outlook? … Both up and down cycles both begin with the general denial that fundamentals are changing … Going one step further, one can divide the Life Cycle vertically into “good” and “bad” investors (see Chart 4). “Good” investors buy stocks with rising expectations, whereas “bad” investors buy stocks with falling expectations.”
The entire report is worth investors’ attention in my opinion
“Will growth investors have the nerve to be contrarians? – RB Advisors
***
Tweet of the Day:
Canada will have a much larger vaccine supply than it can use.https://t.co/XeymCmeqqW— (((The Daily Shot))) (@SoberLook) November 24, 2020
Source: @scotiabank pic.twitter.com/lwr8nQVDjf
