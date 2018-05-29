‘Summer of chaos’ ahead for global markets

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Website traffic statistics at the Report on Business provide ample evidence that the average rader would rather shave their heads with a cheese grater than read a story about European markets, but, just as during the region’s 2012 banking crisis, they might be forced to in the days ahead.

Political turmoil in Italy got the country’s bond market’s thrashed Tuesday morning, taking bank stocks, bank debt, and North American equity index futures with it. Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes predicted a ‘summer of chaos’ ahead for markets as the threat of another referendum on EU membership looms.

Story continues below advertisement

The EU banking crisis in 2012 did affect Canadian bank stocks, with the latter trading inversely to European bank credit default swap prices.

“Investors are looking at Italy and worrying about the survival of the euro” – Bloomberg

“Italy is not Greece “ – Duncan Weldon

“Italian voters brace for euro showdown ahead of snap elections” – CNBC

“Things are getting out of control in Italy’s bond market” – ForexLive

=====

Reuters reported on how delays and ‘poison pills’ are threatening NAFTA negotiations,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Negotiators, industry lobbyists, trade experts and lawmakers briefed on the talks described how precious months passed before the U.S team presented its proposals and how the talks stalled because the demands far exceeded what Canada and Mexico had expected and Washington signaled no readiness to compromise… When Lighthizer’s team presented the demands in October, Canadian and Mexican officials said they amounted to surrendering decades of trade benefits, which they could not accept. U.S. business groups labeled those demands “poison pills” that threatened to derail the talks and prompt Trump to quit the pact. The key ones were: a steep increase in regional automotive content requirements, a demand for half the value of North American vehicles to originate in the United States and a requirement to renegotiate the pact every five years.”

“Delays and ‘poison pills’: team Trump runs out of road in NAFTA talks” – Reuters

“Competitiveness in Canada is taking body blows from higher wages and power bills” – Bloomberg

=====

Crude prices are again lower Tuesday, trading near the US$67 level. Nomura analysts are not, however, concerned about steeper declines. In a report entitled ‘Sharp drop in oil prices looks unlikely’, Shigeki Matsumoto wrote,

“We see no need to be overly pessimistic about the outlook for oil prices, however, as we think supply-demand could tighten as US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela reduce output. Although it is difficult to predict how much producers such as Saudi Arabia will ramp up production, we think such nations have little incentive to sharply lower oil prices, so we think any output increase is likely to be just sufficient to hold down the rise in oil prices.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura: no big drop in oil prices” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Oil falls as investors brace for output increases” – Reuters

=====

Tweet of the day:

“The monthly payment for a [Toronto] condo is now a record 41% of median income, compared to an average 29% since 2000.”—National Bankhttps://t.co/ObgtgEPuXr — RateSpy.com 🇨🇦 (@RateSpy) May 28, 2018





Diversion: “The Fading Battlefields of World War I” – (photo essay) The Atlantic