Wells Fargo senior equity strategist Christopher Harvey offered clients a roadmap for summer trading:

“We see potential catalysts that can rally the market this summer... or lead to material downdrafts. We expect significant volatility this summer, with “face-ripping” short-covering rallies followed by economically-inspired market slumps. While a much-anticipated market “washout” could catalyze a more sustained move higher, we think the market will not sustain a rally until it believes the Fed will toggle from a 50-75bp tightening to a more mundane 25bp increase…”

Mr. Harvey believes that a June consumer price index report below consensus could be a catalyst for a strong rally and that signs of negotiation between Russia and the Ukraine could do the same. The two main potential negative catalysts are weak second quarter profit growth and short term U.S. Treasury yields above 3.5 per cent.

National Bank economists Warren Lovely and Daren King published a report highlighting Canadians’ increasing propensity to move provinces,

“When one’s economic reality is coloured (clouded?) by aging populations, worker shortages and a housing affordability crisis, it pays to understand where human capital is coming from and going to. And that’s where inter-provincial migration flows get interesting. In absolute terms, Canadians are moving around more than at any time in the past 40 years. Some 360,000 re-located in the four quarters up to April 1st, equivalent to nearly 1% of national population. Ours has become a ‘migration nation’ with important implications for regional economic and financial outlooks… Inter-provincial migration is a zero-sum game, creating notional winners and losers. Place all four Atlantic provinces (along with British Columbia and Alberta) in the former category. Each of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island has seen material in-migration, attracting people from a clear majority of their peers.”

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist Ben Snider voiced concern about U.S. profit margins,

“Profit margins for the median S&P 500 company will likely decline next year whether or not the economy falls into recession. Our model points to a 70 bp EBIT margin decline next year for the typical S&P 500 company in our economists’ non-recessionary base case, and a 130 bp compression in a recession scenario … Consensus margin forecasts suggest that earnings estimates are likely too optimistic. .. Consensus estimates are typically revised lower, but our model implies that larger cuts than usual are warranted today. Assuming no change in expected revenues, the margin compression we model would reduce the median stock’s expected 2023 EPS growth from +10% to 0%... The S&P 500 decline this year has been driven entirely by falling valuations, which in turn have moved in line with rising interest rates. As a result, the equity risk premium remains close to where it started the year. While rotations within the equity market have signaled expectations of slowing growth, index valuation does not appear to be providing a buffer for the uncertainty around the path of future earnings”

Mr. Snider recommends stocks with the most stable earnings growth profiles, notably in health-care sectors.

