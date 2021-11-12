Since we featured Suncor Energy Inc. here at the end of March, the stock has continued to lag the broad sector. However, over the past month it has shown some relative strength thanks in part to the Oct. 27 announcement it was doubling its quarterly dividend. Meanwhile, insiders are still buying. From Aug.16 to Nov. 1, three insiders bought a total of 28,150 shares at an average price of $25.96. The most recent purchases were from a director, who bought 7,500 shares at an average price of $32.73 on Nov. 1.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

