Suncor insiders signal investors are too gloomy about the stock

Suncor (SU-T)

Insiders seem to be signalling that too much bad news is priced into the stock. In late December, as the stock headed toward levels not seen since the fall of 2016, multiple insiders were buying at intensities not seen in years. One of the buyers was CEO Steven Walter Williams who acquired 54,000 shares at $36.86 on Dec. 21. This represented a nearly $2-million purchase. We note Mr. Williams was selling in February when the stock was trading around just above $43.

