 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘Super-Cyclicals: Stocks for an Accelerating Economy’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Credit Suisse quantitative strategist Patrick Palfrey develops an interesting new index and U.S. stock list,

“GDP is limited as an economic indicator given its quarterly reporting cycle. By contrast, many market-based measures provide a more timely indication of economic prospects. Our work finds that, taken together, Treasury yields, HY spreads, and commodity prices (oil and copper) are extremely useful as a proxy for changes in GDP. We call this combined measure the Economic Acceleration Index (EAI)… While investors have bid up stocks most directly tied to the reopening, we believe focusing on the most economically-sensitive names should prove even more advantageous. The list of names [below] identifies the companies with the highest correlation to EAI”

Story continues below advertisement

The stocks with the highest sensitivity to the EAI are listed by sector. For energy, Apache Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. top the list as ‘super-cyclicals’ – more than twice as sensitive to the EAI than market average. Freeport-McMoran Inc., Chemours Co. and Huntsman Corp. are favoured in materials. United Rentals Inc., Colfax Corp. and Air Lease Corp. are the industrial super-cyclicals, while Wynn Resorts Ltd., PVH Corp. and MGM Resorts International are the picks for consumer discretionary industries.

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: “Super-Cyclicals: Stocks for an Accelerating Economy” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Yesterday’s U.S. market action was the clearest indication of a market rotation away from pandemic-proof technology and utilities stocks and into the economically-sensitive sectors that are expected to benefit from an economic recovery.

Energy stocks led the market, higher by 3.5 per cent for the day. Financials, which benefit from economic activity and the steeper yield curve that accompanies recoveries, were next with a 1.0 per cent gain. Technology stocks were the worst performers, down 2.3 per cent. Utilities, where investors hide during recessions, don’t perform well in periods of rising bond yields and they were down 2.0 per cent on the day.

“@SBarlow_ROB S&P 500 market action yesterday was very rotation-y” – (chart) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Powell from the Financial Times details what he calls “The Electric Vehicle Crash”,

“As it turns out … speculative energy is not as renewable as the one these stocks are hoping to profit from. Across the board, nearly every one of the charging, EV and battery companies that is long on hope and short on profits is down more than 20 per cent from their all time highs. Bear market territory. In fact the moves have been so violent over the past month that most of the names are now lagging the traditional automakers. Ford, that near-century-old dinosaur, has even outperformed Tesla over the past three months, perhaps propelled by the near-universal love for its new electric car, the Mach-E.”

“This is nuts, this is the electric vehicle crash” – FT Alphaville (paywall)

***

Citi analyst Aakash Doshi published some interesting views on commodity sectors in a Monday research report,

“The most palpable reason gold investment activity may have flipped to net outflows in recent months seems to be an expanding investor base if not an outright preference by some institutional players for digital alternative assets. “Flows” data are more opaque for cryptocurrencies and quite transparent for gold exchange traded products. However, we can proxy flow trends by estimating growth in the largest Bitcoin Trust in the world (Grayscale Bitcoin Trust) and worldwide gold ETF holdings. Gold ETF holdings have declined by ~170t since mid-October representing outflows >$11Bn and a total AUM drop >$23Bn. At the same time, outstanding shares for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust have grown by more than 210 million and its AUM has jumped ~$30Bn. .. money managers continue to increase their exposure to the oil market, with net long positioning across combined ICE Brent and WTI Nymex up 10k contracts to 737k lots last week.”

Story continues below advertisement

“SBarlow_ROB Gold investors switch to digital currencies (Citi)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub is now even more bullish on the S&P 500 as earnings season comes to a close,

“We are raising our 2021 S&P 500 price target to 4300 from 4200, representing 10.9% upside from current levels, and 14.5% for the year. This follows an increase from 4050 on January 7 (see S&P 500 to 4200). With 90% of 4Q earnings reported, and results topping estimates by 17%, we are adjusting our full year 2020 EPS estimate to $142.50 (previously $140). We are also raising our 2021-22 numbers to $185 and $210 (from $175 and $200). We expect P/E multiples to contract modestly in 2021, as stock prices trail explosive earnings growth’

“@SBarlow_ROB CS’ Golub raises SPX forecast” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Newsletter: “Twelve investor reminders for crazy markets” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Unreal Video of Perseverance Landing on Mars Will Take Your Breath Away” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies