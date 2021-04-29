Surging loonie has room to move even higher: BMO

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BMO chief economist Doug Porter believes the loonie has more room to run higher,
“The loonie has hit its strongest level in more than three years at above 81 cents (US), or around $1.23/US$ ... The overtly hawkish BoC tone — versus a relentlessly dovish Fed — just pushed hard on an open door. If anything, there’s a case that the currency is still a tad light of commodity price fundamentals. On energy prices, and specifically oil, the current level is roughly appropriate. But when record non-energy resource prices are loaded on, the currency looks a bit light. (Counterpoint: soaring lumber is the biggest factor behind the commodity surge, and it risks turning on a dime.) A further plank in the case for an even firmer C$ is that the current account looks to have turned positive in Q1, the first surplus since 2008 Q3.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO thinks CAD has room to move higher” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter
“What’s driving the Canadian dollar higher? It may not be what you think” – Barlow, Inside the Market (April 27)
***
The research team at BofA Securities reports that a record 92 per cent of their proprietary global growth indicators are in the neutral or bullish range,
“The US ISM Manufacturing PMI stands at almost a 40-year high of 65, while the Global Manufacturing PMI is at a 5-year high of 55. The Truckload Diffusion Indicator for shippers’ 0-to 3-month freight strengthened from 68.8 last month to 75.7 (seventh highest level in history), on the back of sustained driver shortages and tight inventories … The Japan Factory Automation Indicator went past its 2017 peak to the highest level since the Global Financial Crisis, buoyed by improvements in 75% of its leading inputs. The Asian Synthetic Rubber Indicator hit a ten-year high, supporting our bullish stance on the synthetic-rubber cycle through 2022. The China White Liquor Hydrometer followed up last quarter’s surge with yet another outsized uptick, while the China Flight Signals reverted to a Bullish signal on the strength of the macro input factors … This broad-based growth upturn begs the question whether it will blossom into an extended expansionary cycle. History suggests that the odds are in favor of that happening given that US expansions tend to last longer than contractions. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) reports that the average expansion has lasted 65 months (c.5.5years) for the 13 episodes since World War II”
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: record 92% of global growth indicators in neutral or bullish range” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas published his monthly report on global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales,
“Global BEV sales (exc. hybrids and plug ins): 374,299, up 153% YoY, and up 104% vs last month’s 183,780 BEV sales. 2. Top BEV OEMs globally: 1) Tesla at 108k sales, 2) GM at 49k, and 3) VW at 31k sales … Tesla’s share of the total BEV market in the month of March 2021 stands at 29% vs 24% last month … US BEV Sales: Up 118% Y/Y to 53,125 in Mar-21 vs 24,371 last year and 26,484 last month. US EV Penetration in Mar-21 is at ~3.3% vs ~2.5% in Mar-20.”
“@SBarlow_ROB U.S. Electric Vehicle sales up 118% YoY but still only 3.3% of total (MS)” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Diversion: “The Real Reason Young Adults Seem Slow to ‘Grow Up’” – The Atlantic
Tweet of the Day:
Copper topped out at $9,999.50 this morning, in an affront to financial journalists everywhere.— Mark Burton (@mburtonmetals) April 29, 2021
At one point it was nine lots short of hitting the big $10,000, going by the visible order book. Nine lots. Average daily trading volumes are ~120,000 lots. pic.twitter.com/SmbKwE0YbS
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.