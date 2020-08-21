Tamarack Valley Energy insiders bet on growth

Canadian oil patch insider sentiment remains upbeat with our INK Energy Indicator above 200 per cent, meaning there are more than twice as many stocks with key insider buying as there are with selling. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is one of the stocks with buying. It produces oil and gas primarily via the Western Canada Cardium and Viking fairways. Insiders have spent $414,306 buying shares in the public market over the past 90 days. The most recent buyer was Jeff Boyce who bought 150,000 shares at $1.06 on Aug. 17.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
