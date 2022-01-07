Alberta-based Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. TVE-T is a light, medium and heavy oil producer that produced 41,256 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter with 71-per-cent weighted to oil and natural gas liquids. Tamarack was our top-ranked stock in our December INK Edge Top 30 Energy Report as insiders were adding to their holdings in the last quarter of 2021. Notably on the last day of the year, CEO Brian Schmidt acquired 223,695 shares and another officer reported buying 83,330 at $3.85.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.