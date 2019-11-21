TD, Ameritrade and Charles Schwab shares climb on report of a deal by rival brokerages

Speculation that Charles Schwab Corp. will acquire TD Ameritrade, the two largest discount brokerages in the United States, sent the stocks higher on Thursday morning and lifted Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD Ameritrade’s largest shareholder.
TD shares rose 0.7 per cent in early trading, while Charles Schwab rose 8.2 per cent and Ameritrade rose 17.5 per cent.
Spokespersons at TD and Ameritrade could not be reached for comment. The rumoured deal, first reported by CNBC, follows industry upheaval that had been weighing on the profit outlook for much of the brokerage sector.
Last month, Charles Schwab, the number one U.S. player, announced that it would slash its online trading fees to zero to remain competitive with nimble startups. Ameritrade followed soon after, setting off a price war.
But its share price fell dramatically over concerns that a zero-fee environment would be particularly damaging to the company’s profitability. Analysts expected that the move would wipe out about 40 per cent of the brokerage’s profits.
These concerns, in turn, weighed on TD, which owns about 43 per cent of Ameritrade. Analysts expected that the commission-free environment in the United States could lower TD’s profits by 2.8 per cent. Prior to Thursday morning’s news, TD shares underperformed its Canadian big bank peers by about 6 percentage points over the past few months, according to National Bank Financial.
If Schwab and Ameritrade combine, creating what observers say is a US$25-billion financial services behemoth with about US$5-trillion in assets, the merged entity could benefit from costs savings and increased diversification.
For TD, there are also possible benefits.
“Assuming an all-stock transaction and no additional deal twists, we estimate TD would end up with a 10-15% stake in the combined entity,” Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank, said in a note.
Mr. Dechaine also suggested that the merger makes TD’s strategy in the United States – where it has a large stake in retail banking – a lot “cleaner.”
“Assuming a smaller stake in a bigger player situation, TD could have a more liquid asset that it could potentially sell to finance a future U.S. regional bank acquisition. As such, it would make it easier for TD to make future acquisitions accretive. In our view, this scenario would be positive for TD’s long-term U.S. strategy,” Mr. Dechaine said.