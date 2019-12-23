‘Tech becomes dreck’ among four big investment themes for 2020s

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
BMO economist Doug Porter’s weekly roundup last week recognized that the Canadian economy is not finishing 2019 on a high note,
“We agree that both [the Bank of Canada and the fed] are likely to stay on hold next year, but would argue that—of the two—the Bank of Canada is much more likely to trim than the Fed in 2020. Quite bluntly, the Canadian economy is finishing the year in a real funk. This week saw a miserable run of data for October, with each of manufacturing, wholesale, and retail trade printing volume declines. We now expect next week’s monthly GDP to drop 0.1%, setting the stage for Q4 growth to dip below 1%; the BoC was expecting 1.3%, the same as Q3. And, employment has suddenly turned stone cold after a surprising hot run earlier in the year”
“Retail slump foreshadows a slowdown in Canada's economy” - BNN Bloomberg
***
Former Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein, now the head of self-named asset manager RB Advisors, has forecasted four major themes for markets in the next decade - inflation, emerging markets, weak technology stocks and higher gold prices.
The decline in technology is likely the most relevant for equity market performance,
“The Technology sector has been the biggest beneficiary of globalization. No other sector has such dispersed global supply chains or broad range of consumers around the world. A significant contraction in global trade could demonstrably change the profitability and growth trajectory of the sector …
"A contraction in global trade could make growth targets questionable for foreign exposed technology companies, but it is even harder to envision analysts’ lofty growth projections for the largest technology companies if antitrust regulation and disruptive capitalism continue over the next ten years”
“A Decade Ahead: Investing for December 31, 2029” – RB Advisors
***
Bespoke Investment Group strategist George Pearkes covered an issue that doesn’t get enough attention in my opinion – the absolute failure of market pessimists,
“If you had listened to the bears over the last decade your account would be worth a lot less today than it would otherwise … A classic fallacy of the bear case is to assume that negative outcomes bring more negative outcomes with them, in a spiraling series of poor results… That sort of runaway blow-up has lots of precedent in the long run of financial and economic history, but it’s relatively rare overall … The bear case sounds smarter because it is confident, filled with jargon, forecasts cascading negative events without any intervening positive ones, uses conspiratorial reasoning, and ignores inconvenient facts. But remember, these are rhetorical strategies and sounding smarter does not mean being smarter.”
“5 reasons stock-market doomsayers sound smart but are almost always wrong” – Pearkes, Business Insider
***
Tweet of the Day:
OPEC+ cuts and #TradeDeal have triggered a speculative rush into #commodities ahead of 2020. In the wk to Dec 17 hedge funds added 327k lots to bring their net-long across 24 lots to 1.1m, a 14-month high. All the three main sectors got bought #oil #gold #copper #soybeans #sugar pic.twitter.com/k7L5ClLORy— Ole S Hansen (@Ole_S_Hansen) December 22, 2019