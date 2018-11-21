 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Texas holds the ‘worst nightmare’ for OPEC and Alberta

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Top Links

Texas holds the ‘worst nightmare’ for OPEC and Alberta

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Pessimism among institutional investors and strategists is still everywhere this morning, while I fight the urge to join in,

“'There’s a lot [for investors] to get worried about,' Crispin Odey, founding partner at Odey Asset Management, told the Financial Times. His fund, which is betting on falling stocks, has gained more than 50 per cent this year, including gains of around 7 per cent last month. That makes it one of the world’s top-performing hedge funds this year, but comes after overly bearish positions pushed him to a near-50 per cent loss in 2016. He said that downwards market momentum is “very difficult to halt” when it is coupled with expensive equity valuations. He added: ‘The only way it’s been halted has been lower interest rates, and that’s not an option.’”

Story continues below advertisement

“Hedge funds reap windfalls from market rout” – Financial Times (paywall)

“DoubleLine's Gundlach: Now is the time for capital preservation” – Reuters

***

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas is among the best media sources on the energy sector but today he doesn’t have good news for investors in the sector,

“The map lays out OPEC’s nightmare in graphic form. An infestation of dots, thousands of them, represent oil wells in the Permian basin of West Texas and a slice of New Mexico. In less than a decade, U.S. companies have drilled 114,000. Many of them would turn a profit even with crude prices as low as $30 a barrel … August saw the largest annual increase in U.S. oil production in 98 years, according to government data. The American energy industry added, in crude and other oil liquids, nearly 3 million barrels, roughly the equivalent of what Kuwait pumps, than it did in the same month last year.’

“Texas Is About to Create OPEC's Worst Nightmare” – Blas, Bloomberg

“Oil bounces above $63 after slide, but glut worries persist” – Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

“ "For the second time in a week, Wall Street banks accelerated an oil plunge as they covered exposure to producers’ hedges" – Bloomberg

***

Moving back to market disaster porn, Merrill Lynch’ s Hong Kong based equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur is warning of a really tough environment for investors in 2019,

“Ex-the USA, our indicators point to a pervasive and persistent global downturn. Consensus EPS growth estimates for 2019 of 11% for Asia ex-Japan are at risk, and most likely to see downward revisions. In January this year, Nigel Tupper’s Global Wave was near record highs, but has been falling since May 2018. In January, 68% percent of 38 OECD countries saw YoY increases in their respective leading indicators, but now only 16% are rising. The net proportion of countries with rising leading indicators is now in the bottom decile of its past thirty years’ history. It has been lower only five times in that period.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Oh, man ML is bearish ex-U.S.” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“ @carlquintanilla Like Goldman earlier this week, JPMorgan now sees US GDP growth falling to sub-2% in the next year “ – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Michael Batnick argues that the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio) ratio stopped working as an investment signal a long time ago,

“The average CAPE bottomed in 1955, and has been on the rise for the last 30 years. Which explains a lot of why this strategy would have done horribly in the last few decades… from 1990 to today, the CAPE ratio was above its average 98% of the time… The more you pay for an investment, the less you should expect to receive, on average. But the idea that you can use valuations as a way to time the market is probably not going to work for most people most of the time.”

“Timing the Market” – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

***

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio gets his book Principles absolutely roasted by a reviewer in American Affairs,

“Principles for Dummies” – American Affairs

Newsletter: “Too much pessimism to sell, too many problems to buy” – Globe Investor

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019