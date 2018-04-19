That condo you bought might never get built

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bloomberg reported on a Toronto real estate trend that is seeing developers who have pre-sold condo units deciding not to build them because of high construction costs,

“‘Many projects launched for pre-sales prior to having their proper approvals in place,”’Shaun Hildebrand, a senior vice president at Urbanation Inc., said. ‘By rushing to bring units into a hot market, some projects jumped the gun and added risk to the development.’ According to Urbanation, which studies the Toronto condo market, there are 10,622 condo units in the greater Toronto area that were offered for pre-sale before 2017 and still await construction. Since the start of last year, 17 projects, with 3,627 units, have been canceled in the region.”

Story continues below advertisement

I’d be interested to know if this is also happening in Vancouver or other hotter markets.

“That Gorgeous Toronto Condo You Signed Up For? They Just Scrapped It” – Bloomberg

“Toronto condo projects teeter on collapse amid rising costs” – The Globe and Mail

===

Commodities are the hottest market in the world right now,

“Talk that Saudi Arabia has its sights on $80-$100 a barrel oil again ignited a fierce rally in commodities and resource stocks on Thursday, though the potential boost to inflation globally put some pressure on fixed-income assets. It was set to be the strongest day for the commodity complex in eight months as Brent crude futures climbed past $74 a barrel after a near 3 per cent jump overnight… Aluminum prices reached their highest since 2011, its raw material alumina touched an all-time peak, while iron ore leapt 5 per cent.”

“Commodities rocket on $100 oil talk, metals stress” – Report on Business

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Sanctions Fallout Upends Metals as Aluminum, Nickel Burst Higher” – Bloomberg

===

The Vomiting Camel technical formation has been an ongoing joke, and initially a really funny one for a few years, but a speaker at a cryptocurrency conference unwittingly took the whole thing seriously,

“Imagine my surprise when the website TradingView recently ran a post about the appearance of the legendary mammal in bitcoin… Guys, guys. This has got way out of hand… s the world’s leading expert in camel fishing, I can tell you this is how it’s really done: You copy a chart. You open MS Paint, or similar. You draw a childish picture of a camel over the lines. Joke about it on the internet. Done.”

This is the kind of lunacy that happens when people unfamiliar with markets pile in to a mania. It has also been apparent at times in the marijuana sector to some degree. Also, those on twitter should follow the Financial Times’ hilarious @katie_Martin , the self-titled CEO of Vomiting Camel Asset Management .

“The Vomiting Camel has escaped from Bitcoin zoo” – FT Alphaville

Story continues below advertisement

=====

I have shoes older than Bloomberg’s Luke Kaw,a but he is, nonetheless, an important writer to read after Bank of Canada meetings,

“new [growth] estimates formally put numbers to the growth narrative that Poloz highlighted in recent speeches: The Canadian economy is in a “sweet spot” where new investment can increase the nation’s growth capacity and bring people off the sidelines and into the workforce without generating too much inflation.”

“Why Poloz Just Got Bullish on How Fast Canada Can Grow” – Kawa, Bloomberg

“Business investment obstacles stand in Bank of Canada’s path to higher rates” – Report on Business

“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC on BoC : “in still stressing that inflation is higher than previously expected due to “transitory” impacts such as gasoline and minimum wage, they’re clearly in no rush still regarding the pace of future increases” – (research excerpt) Twitter

===

Tweet of the Day:

Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities research at BofA, says oil is going to hit $80 a barrel in the second quarter https://t.co/CEbvQLQLj2 pic.twitter.com/zh2Dj63v2X — Bloomberg (@business) April 18, 2018





Diversion: “This Tattoo Only Becomes Visible When It Detects Early Signs of Disease” – Gizmodo