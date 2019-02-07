The 10 most important questions (and answers) for investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

David Kostin’s weekly Sunday Start report is among the more useful I see.

Mr. Kostin was recently interviewed by CNBC and identified the three primary factors that will drive portfolio returns in 2019 – The Federal Reserve, China and earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

The strategist was speaking with a U.S.-focus, but it applies almost equally to Canadian portfolios. Central bank policies on both sides of the border will likely determine the value of the loonie, and dividend-related returns while China’s attempt to stimulate its economy will drive commodity prices.

“The Fed, China and earnings are the biggest factors in the market...” – CNBC

***

Speaking of China, finance professor Michael Pettis paints a dire picture of conditions in the country,

“The Chinese economy is not growing at 6.5 percent. It is probably growing by less than half of that… when you speak to Chinese businesses, economists, or analysts, it is hard to find any economic sector enjoying decent growth. Almost everyone is complaining bitterly about terribly difficult conditions, rising bankruptcies, a collapsing stock market, and dashed expectations. In my eighteen years in China, I have never seen this level of financial worry and unhappiness.”

“What Is GDP in China?” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“ World’s Top Steelmaker Says #China Slowdown Is Weighing on Demand” – Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

See also: “@LizAnnSonders After a relatively strong holiday shopping season, [U.S.] retail sales weakened sharply in January...” – (chart) Twitter

***

The Canadian economy is not immune from slowing global growth. National Bank noted that consumer spending is on track for its worst year in decade,

"Economists at [National Bank] expect real consumption growth — which is calculated once the impact of inflation is stripped out — to hit 1.3 per cent in 2019, which would be the lowest since 2009 when it fell to 0.2 per cent amid the global financial crisis.

“'Part of the loss of momentum can be attributed to a softening housing market, which is not only restraining resales and home prices, but also hurting consumption spending via fading housing wealth effects,' Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist at National Bank, says in the report.”

“Consumer spending on track for worst year in decade, says National Bank” – CBC

Story continues below advertisement

***

HSBC strategists are more optimistic than most on global equity returns, expecting ten per cent upside in the near term. In a recent report, the strategy team answered what they believe are the ten most important questions to answer for investors,

“1. Can we really see double-digit earnings growth? Market is implying zero. 2. How much higher for valuations? See boost from Fed, volatility, and ROE. 3. Sentiment recovered? No. Fund outflows and cyclicals a heavy underweight. 4. How are we wrong on being cautious Europe? End to the ‘trade war’. 5. Is UK investable with Brexit uncertainty? We are neutral-weighted. 6. Is EM just China? China is key, but we also like Brazil and DM multinationals. 7. Most contrarian sector calls? Energy, IT (both positive); Healthcare (cautious). 8. What are the biggest risks? Europe, inflation (both downside) and EM (upside). 9. Growth vs Value? Stay with Growth for now. We screen for consistent growers. 10. The rise of ESG. Vale, Ferrexpo, Wirecard the latest reminders.”

“@SBarlow_ROB HSBC: The 10 most important questions for investors” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Yikes! The @EU_Commission lowers its forecast for #Italy's 2019 GDP growth to just 0.2%. So much for growing out of your #debt. pic.twitter.com/QxpuysmmBK — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) February 7, 2019

Diversion: “Seven Fixes for American Capitalism” – Bloomberg