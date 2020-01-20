 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

The 3 biggest myths about retirement in Canada

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld sees household debt having an increasingly negative effect on domestic growth, a prospect that has only been fleetingly evident in the data so far,

“For all the talk about global headwinds … it’s also apparent that an earlier build up in household debt, and its impacts on Canadians’ eagerness to keep up their spending ways, has also been a factor in the anemic pace to growth we saw in the final quarter of last year. Rate hikes that drove up monthly payment obligations in 2018 left Canadians less eager to take on additional consumer credit, while others were pushed into insolvency proposals to deal with what they no longer could afford (Chart). That has retail sales running below year ago levels in the latest data. Cutting interest rates to cure this headache would be like dipping into the sauce to alleviate a hangover”

Story continues below advertisement

“ @SBarlow_ROB CIBC: "For all the talk about global headwinds ... “ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley’s U.K.-based equity strategist Andrew Sheets remains concerned about earnings fundamentals that currently don’t support global stock prices,

“Markets are always subject to varied and shifting sets of drivers. Over the last 12 months, it has been a story of four – policy, sentiment, valuation and fundamentals. The question for 2020 is whether the last (fundamentals) can ramp back up before the first (policy) fades. It’s a race that makes us more nervous about the market after April … Our economics team sees global growth rebounding and key parts of the manufacturing cycle picking up. But so far, we see this driving only a modest and highly uneven recovery in global earnings… “

“@SBarlow_ROB Sheets: "question for 2020 is whether fundamentals can ramp back up before policy fades" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Doug Porters echoes Mr. Sheets’s sentiment somewhat in a research report published Friday,

Story continues below advertisement

“While equities are generating almost as much attention as Megxit, we would note that other financial markets are much less raucous. Bond yields have barely budged on net in the past two weeks, most currencies have slipped slightly against the greenback this year, and commodity prices have mostly chilled after an Iran-led splurge out of the gates. In other words, the overall message from the markets is that nothing truly significant has changed for the economic outlook, despite the ongoing equity party”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: " overall message from the markets is that nothing truly significant has changed for the economic outlook" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

CBC published “3 misconceptions about retirement in Canada” late last week.

These are: “1.Most people don’t know their retirement date far in advance … 2. Only a minority become ‘snowbirds’ … 3. Few people work part-time after retirement”.

The details on myth No. 1 were interesting,

Story continues below advertisement

“Among the survey respondents, 55 per cent expected to know their retirement date a year or more in advance. But just 39 per cent had that much notice. In fact, 16 per cent had no advance notice of their retirement… Marissa Lennox, chief policy officer for CARP, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, said health is the No. 1 reason people end up retiring earlier than expected”

“3 misconceptions about retirement in Canada” – CBC

***

Diversion: “The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It: A little-known start-up helps law enforcement match photos of unknown people to their online images — and “might lead to a dystopian future or something,” a backer says” – New York Times

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies