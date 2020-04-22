 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

The 5 most important questions - and answers - for investors

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

As a firm, Citi remains bearish, but strategist Robert Buckland’s “Five Questions, Five Answers” research report is useful for both optimists and pessimists,

“Is This Bear Market Done? Not yet. There is a giant bid/offer battle going on out there. On the bid we have $5.5trn of global central bank asset purchases over the next 12 months. On the offer we have a likely 50% collapse in global EPS over 2020. ... Can Valuations Help? Not really … What Indicators Are You Watching? PMIs, infection data, [earnings revisions], credit spreads … What Will The Recovery Trade Look Like? V-shaped, pro-cyclical. Recovery trades are always V-shaped and led by cyclical stocks … What Is Bear Market Checklist Saying? Buy the dip. The BMC is not a market timing tool. It has already made its call about this sell-off. It wants to buy the dip because, unlike 2000 and 2007, it didn’t see much froth at the preceding market peak.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB C: The 5 key questions for investors” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Credit spreads – borrowing costs for companies – are a more important indicator for me than equity prices.

Unfortunately, UBS is finding some cracks in credit markets,

“Our macro-equity baskets show clear concerns about credit and growth risk. UBS Equity Growth Indicator (EGI) was down 7% this week and implies an ISM of 45.5 vs. 47 last week while our credit basket fell nearly 7% for the week as stocks with low beta to credit spreads rose 4.6% while those with high credit betas fell 1.3%. At the sector level Retail (+9.8%) and Semis (+6.8%) led vs. Banks (-10.8% and Energy (-5.2%).”

In short, companies with weaker balance sheets need to participate before equity rallies become sustainable.

“@SBarlow_ROB UBS: "Growth and credit sensitive baskets show cracks in the rally's foundation" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

CIBC – the banking side not the economists in the capital markets research department – are concerned about a “toxic combination” of high debt and unemployment in Canada,

“'We do have a highly indebted Canadian consumer that we’ve been talking about for quite some time, and just under half of Canadians live paycheck to paycheck,' said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, who oversees Canadian personal and business banking at CIBC. ‘If you add that people are no longer working and generating cash flow, I do think it makes for a toxic combination that’s going to be much more difficult to overcome the longer this takes to resolve.’”

“Risks rising with 'toxic' pairing of debt, joblessness, CIBC says” – BNN Bloomberg

***

Column: “How the loonie survived the crude price crash” – Barlow, Inside the Market

Story continues below advertisement

Diversion: “What Mackenzie King’s diaries reveal about the day Franklin Delano Roosevelt died” – Maclean’s

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies