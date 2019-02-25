The 50 stocks hedge funds depend on

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The big domestic market news is Barrick Gold Corp.’s hostile bid for Newmont Mining Corp., and colleague Niall McGee has the details,

“Barrick goes hostile with $18-billion all-stock bid for U.S. rival Newmont” – Report on Business

Story continues below advertisement

“ GE sells biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion” – Reuters

***

Goldman Sachs published a list of the 50 stocks most widely held by hedge funds.

Speaking generally, hedge fund managers tend to be more aggressive in terms of positioning and the speed at which they amass and ditch stock holdings so, (again loosely), we can speculate that being high on the list ism positive for the stocks in the short term, but possibly a sign of future volatility.

The top five companies hold few surprises, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.,

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: The 50 stocks that matter most to hedge funds “ – (full table) Twitter

Related: “ Here are the stocks Warren Buffett says he's betting on for the long run” – CNBC

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

***

Since late 2018 markets have sold off hard, rallied strongly, and now portfolio managers are looking for indicators of the next move.

BMO economist Doug Porter’s view tilts positive, but he remains concerned about the speed of the global economic slowdown,

“The rollicking recovery in global equity markets, which rolled on this week, suggests that Mr. Market thinks it’s [just a a short stretch of weakness]. Given our forecast of roughly 2% growth in North America … clearly we, too, lean in that direction. Making no bones about it, a number of indicators have been shockingly soft of late. To briefly recap this week’s tale of woe, China auto sales were down 18% y/y in January, and recall the largest market in the world by far had regularly posted double-digit annual gains until last year. Stateside, the Philly Fed fell heavily in February, existing home sales continued their year-long descent, and leading indicators dipped at the start of the year.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO's Porter: Still bullish but "a number of indicators have been shockingly soft of late." – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. president Donald Trump extended the deadline for trade talks with China, causing a big rally in Chinese equities and a triple digit jump in U.S. equity futures.

For Citi strategist Tobias Levkovich, the big question is whether successful trade talks will be enough to keep the 2019 equity market rally going,

“It is less clear to us that a China trade deal will move the needle in a big way, as most investment professionals are assuming that some arrangement will be completed that prevents possibly calamitous consequences of an escalating trade war. A “true” agreement that resolves all issues would generate as much as a 3%-5% spike higher in markets, in our view, because that kind of “grand bargain” does not seem priced in, but we are less than convinced that the two sides can come together so quickly on such an all-encompassing bilateral structure.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C: “It is less clear to us that a China trade deal will move the needle in a big way” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“ The US and China may be nearing a trade deal. That won't stop the global economic slowdown” – CNBC

***

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s concerns about job losses seem a bit episodic and geographically sensitive to me,

“Canada PM says concern over job losses at heart of SNC-Lavalin affair” – Reuters

***

Tweet of the Day:

Oil falls after Trump says prices are too high and tells OPEC the 'world cannot take a price hike' https://t.co/usTqjIwNqs — CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2019

Diversion: “China’s CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced” – M.I.T. Technology Review