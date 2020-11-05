The 7 most important market indicators for investors as the election dust clears

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
S&P 500 futures are higher by 2 per cent, while I’m typing this, after a strong rally Wednesday.
I’m surprised.
I had thought that an equity market that was positioning for a Blue Wave U.S. election result and a larger fiscal spending bill – buying economically sensitive stocks primarily – would sell off on surprising Republican strength.
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich attempted to explain in a Wednesday research report called The Good and Bad News,
"The Senate numbers from the 2020 election indicate that higher corporate taxes are unlikely, giving us and others more conviction in 2021 EPS estimates (bullish for equities). We had suggested that as much as $8-$9 of our $160 earnings forecast for next year had been at risk and that possibility has dissipated. In addition, fears around more severe treatment on capital gains was another hurdle that looks to have faded as a result, giving investors some positive feelings … The Health Care sector is less threatened by major changes to current structure … The bad news in theory may be more linked to less fiscal stimulus than might have been, but a number of areas will still need help (such as airlines) and we would expect financial support for those'
" @SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: The Good and Bad News" from the election' – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Morgan Stanley commodity strategist Devin McDermott sees a split U.S. government as positive for oil and gas stocks,
“Polling results now suggest a greater possibility of a split Congress, with clarity on the presidency potentially taking several days ... Importantly, lack of single party control in Congress means legislative options to constrain the oil & gas industry could be effectively “off the table” — a key tailwind for the sector.”
“@SBarlow_ROB MS sees divided congress as ‘clear tailwind’ for oil and gas” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
RB Advisors, founded by former Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein, provided a useful list of the seven most important indicators for investors as the dust clears on the U.S. election. The most relevant to Canadian investors are … (my emphasis),
"Watch NASDAQ vs. Russell 2000: We’ve pointed out many times the performance between NASDAQ and the Russell 2000 was a good gauge of future profits growth. If NASDAQ outperforms and leadership narrows, then it implies waning profits. Broad markets are typically the sign of profits and economic rebounds … Watch the slope of the [U.S.] yield curve: Steeper yield curves typically forecast stronger nominal growth, and it was encouraging the yield curve has been steepening over the past several weeks. The curve is flattening [Wednesday] morning… Watch commodity prices and energy: If the President is re-elected, investors could see regulation helping the energy industry. In addition, the recent DOL rulings suggest potential for further push back on ESG investing. Oil was rallying [Wednesday]… Watch relative US vs non-US equity performance: The US could continue with divided government. Which chamber of Congress will stand in the way of a President’s agenda depends on who wins the Presidency. However, with partisanship growing exponentially, investors need to consider whether the US will start to mimic sclerotic Europe and whether governing grinds to a halt "
“@SBarlow_ROB RB Advisors: 7 most important things for investors to watch” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Newsletter: " The four signs of a stock market bubble" – Globe Investor
Diversion: “The American System Is Broken” – The Atlantic
Tweet of the Day:
$VNO Vornado gets asked the "nasty question" of why won't what happened to malls happened to offices? https://t.co/SCUBXFX5VP pic.twitter.com/MkevFtvFO3— North Bluff Capital (@bluff_capital) November 5, 2020
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.