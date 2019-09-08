The alternative to negative rates is still a bridge too far in the euro zone

A dose of radically low interest rates was supposed to nurse the global economy back to health after the financial crisis. Now, worries are growing about whether the cure may be worse than the disease.
Policy-makers at the European Central Bank (ECB) will ponder the issue on Thursday, when they debate the merits of cutting key rates even further below zero.
Most observers expect the ECB to pull its main deposit rate of minus 0.4 per cent deeper into negative territory, and many also expect the central bank to revive the bond-buying policy it supposedly ended last year. All this would be intended to keep borrowing costs as low as possible and help stimulate the continent’s flagging economy.
But will it? Years of subzero rates have been unable to spur strong recoveries in Europe or in Japan. Ultralow but still positive rates have not been an instant fix for the Canadian and U.S. economies, either.
Critics argue that the rate-cutting movement is bumping up against its limits and may be doing more harm than good. Their most striking exhibit is the US$15-trillion in debt around the world that now pays negative rates. This mountain of subzero borrowing is unprecedented. It is creating a bizarre world where many people are paying for the privilege of saving.
In theory, low rates stimulate growth by encouraging people to borrow, spend and take on more risk. The problem is that they also create a riskier, more indebted economy. Canadian households and U.S. corporations have been exuberant borrowers in recent years, and both sectors would be vulnerable in the event of a downturn.
The negative rates in Europe have already generated worrisome side effects. They have hammered profits at European banks, for instance, by giving them little incentive to make loans at near-zero rates. To make matters worse, negative rates mean that European banks now have to pay to keep their excess reserves at the ECB. If rates tick even further into negative territory, the continent’s banks may decide their best move is simply to curtail lending and hoard physical cash.
Households are beginning to face a similar dilemma. While low rates are supposed to encourage borrowing and consumption, long periods of extremely low rates can exert the opposite effect. They force savers to put away even more money to finance their retirements. Negative rates, in particular, “may be having the perverse effect of raising household savings,” Jennifer McKeown, head of global economics services at Capital Economics, wrote in a report his past week.
More subtle problems are also becoming evident. It is well understood, for instance, that a move to low rates can breed inequality by reducing the income that less well-off people get from their meagre savings while boosting the value of houses and stocks owned by wealthier people.
In a paper this year, Princeton economists Ernest Liu, Atif Mian and Amir Sufi of the University of Chicago argue that easy-money policies could also be boosting inequality among corporations. As rates fall, the largest, most powerful companies gain easy access to heaps of essentially free money they can use to outpace smaller competitors. This encourages monopolistic tendencies and discourages innovation.
Given all this, “there are strong reasons to believe that the capacity of lower interest rates to stimulate the economy has been attenuated – or even reversed,” economists Larry Summers and Anna Stansbury of Harvard argued in an op-ed last month.
So how can policy-makers stimulate their economies? The most obvious alternative to lower interest rates is a massive new wave of deficit-financed government spending. But that is still a bridge too far for Germany, the Netherlands and some of the other countries that will be at the ECB meeting this week.