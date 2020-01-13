 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

‘The Artlessness of the Deal:’ CIBC skeptical about U.S.-China trade agreement

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

American and Chinese officials are set to ratify phase one of a trade deal this week, but CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld is not impressed. In a report called “The Artlessness of the Deal,” Mr. Shenfeld wrote,

“Its hard not to be skeptical about the upcoming signing ceremony for the China-US Phase I trade deal given what we haven’t been told: its contents … the lack of disclosure suggests that its contents are likely to disappoint those looking for tangible progress in relieving trade tensions … All of this should be a reminder that the sigh of relief we heard in financial markets on news of this deal looks premature, particularly since after the 2020 election, we might be heating up the trade war on the European theatre of operations. The flash points there include autos, US concerns over subsidies to Airbus”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC: "The Artlessness of the deal" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Financial Times columnist Rana Foroohar notes that commodity prices are close to record lows relative to equities,

“There are plenty of expensive assets in the world today … But one thing has remained reliably cheap — commodities. While the US equity market, which keeps ratcheting up to new highs, is almost as expensive as in the past 150 years, commodities are about as cheap relative to stocks as they’ve been in the past century … The looming threat of unfunded US pension and healthcare entitlements, coupled with the willingness of central bankers and policymakers to try to inflate it away by printing money — thus weakening the dollar — could make gold the hottest new asset class of the next few years.”

“Commodities may not stay cheap forever” – Financial Times (Paywall)

***

Following the commodity theme, Chinese resource demand is the primary determinant of sector pricing. BMO’s Art Woo recently published a report detailing the country’s growth prospects,

Story continues below advertisement

“The risk that China’s economy could slip into a deep recession has fallen. Moreover, the current economic situation does not appear to be much worse than during the last downturn in 2015/16, which was highlighted by the bursting of the stock market bubble and the mini-devaluation of the renminbi… the Phase One deal will ease pressures on Chinese policymakers to significantly loosen policy settings. We now expect both the Ministry of Finance and the People’s Bank of China to continue tweaking fiscal and monetary policies, instead of introducing large-scale countercyclical stimulus.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO on Chinese growth: "current economic situation does not appear to be much worse than during the last downturn in 2015/16" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“China says ‘trade war is not over yet’ ahead of phase one deal signing that is just the ‘first round of a game” – South China Morning Post

***

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich sees improvement in earnings strength but remains concerned about the industrial sector,

“Upward forward guidance improved, and 54% of all estimate changes had climbed, before sliding in the past week. Indeed, we believe that these patterns have been meaningful contributors to the better underlying equity market performance over these last few weeks. Furthermore, a continuation of that movement may push indices even higher… the need for some industrial rebound is crucial. Too many investors seem to miss the powerful relationship between production shifts and the direction of corporate profits. Given a heavily weighted service economy and growing knowledge-based business activity, there is significant under-appreciation for the impact of cyclical conditions on fixed overhead cost absorption variances and operating margins.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: earnings outlook improving but "the need for some industrial rebound is crucial" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: BBC’s Desert Island discs podcast – guest is writer Michael Lewis (who, by his own admission, has horrific taste in music by the way) – BBC

Tweet of the Day:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies