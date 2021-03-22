The Bank of Canada and ‘the looming threat of a too-hot housing market’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

The Bank of Canada and ‘the looming threat of a too-hot housing market’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi economist Veronica Clark published a report Friday on the Canadian economy entitled The looming threat of a too-hot housing market,

“There has been one notable, if slight, addition to recent [Bank of Canada] communications – ‘early signs of excess exuberance’ in a very-strong housing sector is increasingly becoming a concern for the BoC … Since [November], a renewed climb higher in prices and sales has increased concern that demand could be partly fueled by speculative behavior, as was the case during 2016-17. Home sales reports over the last few months have consistently shown rising demand outpacing new supply and resulting in substantial price increases… Measures of supply versus demand in the housing market (the ratio of sales to new listings for instance), which tend to lead price increases, are undoubtedly higher than in the 2016-17 period. Unlike in 2016-17, however, strength in housing is largely broad based across Canada … The BoC often discusses how a too-hot housing sector poses financial stability risk. A rapid ramp-up in activity and prices is unlikely to be sustainable and could entail a rapid correction, with falling house prices leading to a decline in household wealth and jeopardizing the ability of households to pay debts … In the near term, the BoC, like us, is likely waiting and watching the housing data to see how strength plays out over the coming months. Measures to directly affect the housing market without broader economy-wide implications would be more likely to come from the federal government than the BoC. There have been a number of possible new measures floated, including a foreign buyers’ tax or a “house-flipping” tax, which could be included in the upcoming 2021 Budget.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB “Canada Economics Weekly: The looming threat of a too-hot housing market” (Citi) – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie published Here’s Why You Want to Own Canada Monday morning,

“Let’s face it, despite some recent outperformance, Canadian equities have performed poorly relative to their US peers over the last decade. However, the last time we hit such levels of sustained underperformance, the 2000-2010 TSX outperformance cycle was about to start … Canada is also expected to rebound strongly, with consensus calling for GDP growth of 5.3% this year and 4.0% next year. That bodes well for the TSX, which generated just shy of 60% of its sales outside Canada between 2017 and 2019 (i.e. pre-pandemic years). To provide some perspective, foreign sales account for just over 40% of the S&P 500 total revenues, making the TSX more of a play on global growth … More recently, however, we note a sharp reversal in the relative earnings momentum, where Canadian forward earnings are now rising faster than their US peers the reversal appears mainly driven by the acceleration in commodity prices. Hence, if commodity prices continue to trend higher as we expect, the TSX should maintain its nascent earnings leadership over the S&P 500.”

“@SBarlow_ROB From BNS’ s “Here’s Why You Want to Own Canada”' – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin warned investors in U.S. stocks that “The Taxman Cometh” (my emphasis),

Story continues below advertisement

“Although details of the administration’s next fiscal plan have not yet been released, our economists currently expecta package that will include at least $2 trillion in infrastructure spending and could reach $4 trillion if it also funds health care, education, and child care initiatives … The tax plan proposed by President Biden in his election campaign would raise the statutory corporate tax rate on domestic income from 21% to 28%, partially reversing the cut from a rate of 35% passed in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The plan would also raise the tax rate on foreign income … We estimate the Biden tax plan would reduce 2022 S&P 500 EPS by about 9%.However, our economists believe Congress will pass a smaller increase. Our current $197 EPS estimate assumes the statutory rate rises to 25%, representing a 3% drag on earnings.”

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: ‘the Biden tax plan would reduce 2022 S&P 500 EPS by about 9%”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “How Many Slaps Does it Take to Cook a Chicken? This YouTuber Built a Slapping Rig to Find Out” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies