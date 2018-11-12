‘The biggest mistake most investors make’: Ray Dalio

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Saudia Arabian officials signaled potential crude production cuts and provided price support for a commodity price that endured ten straight days of declines,

“Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.6 per cent on Monday, paring losses after slumping into a bear market last week. Top OPEC member Saudi Arabia said it’ll curb exports by 500,000 barrels a day next month, reasserting its role as a swing producer. A committee of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners warned over the weekend that it might need “new strategies,” raising the prospect of a wider cut in 2019.”

“Oil pares bear market collapse on prospect of OPEC curbs in 2019” – BNN Bloomberg

“Crude oil market completes U-turn as Saudis signal price discontent” – Reuters

“@Ole_S_Hansen The crude #oil slump which extended into a fifth week continued to attract long liquidation and fresh short-selling from hedge funds. Nine weeks of continued selling has resulted in the WTI net-long reaching a 14-month and Brent at 16-month low” – (chart) Twitter

=====

Hedge fund multi-billionaire Ray Dalio described what he believes is the biggest mistake most investors make in a CNBC interview,

“'The biggest mistake that most people make is to judge what will be good by what has been good lately,' Dalio explains. ‘So if a market has gone up a lot, they think that’s a good market, rather than it’s more expensive,’ he says. And when the market goes down a lot, ‘they think, ‘That’s a bad market, and I don’t want any of it,’’ rather than realizing it may be a good time to buy certain stocks at a bargain price.”

I accept this over longer time frames but the timing is odd in that momentum investing – buying the stocks that are up the most – has been the best performing strategy for much of the past decade.

“Billionaire Ray Dalio: This is the 'biggest mistake' that most investors make” – CNBC

=====

FT Alphaville tackled the HSBC report on global debt levels and emphasized the risks in both Canada and Australia. The report includes an interesting housing price comparison between Vancouver and Seattle,

“some of the world's most stable economies, such as Australia and Canada, are the most sensitive to rate rises. Reasons vary, but both Australia and Canada are exposed to the same global forces… It too has had a ballooning urban property market, in part fuelled by overseas investor money (mostly from China) and low rates … So risks abound for those who are leveraged-long property in Australia and Canada.”

“Global leverage, examined” – FT Alphaville (free to read with registration)

“Why housing prices in global cities are falling – The Economist (Buttonwood)

=====

Tweet of the Day:

1 of every 5 homes in China is empty pic.twitter.com/gqtIaHAVN8 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 10, 2018

Diversion: “The Economics of the Great War” – VoxEU (podcast)