Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri details the current state of housing affordability,

“While lower house prices have led to a minor improvement, surging mortgage rates have mostly countered. Nationwide, the median-income family looking to buy a typical property at prevailing prices and borrowing costs in the third quarter would need to spend 48% of its income on mortgage payments, down only slightly from the 49% peak in the second quarter. The last time the mortgage service ratio (MSR) was this bad was 33 years ago … For some perspective on how costly the market still is, the current 48% MSR compares with 29% in early 2020 when mortgage rates were half today’s level and prices were about 30% lower. That deterioration speaks to the blistering 52% jump in prices in the two years to February … Several major cities are still relatively affordable. Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax all have MSRs in the low 30% range, though this is up from less than 20% in early 2020 … And then there’s Vancouver and Toronto, home to a quarter of the nation’s population and some of the priciest property in the world. Even after price declines of 6% and 9%, respectively, MSRs are as eyepopping as ever at over 70%, up from the mid-40% range in early 2020 and mid-30% range in 2005 … Bottom Line: Canadian house prices likely need to fall further before buyers can afford to return en masse. Amid supportive immigration and a tight rental market, the correction should remain orderly, so long as mortgage and jobless rates don’t rise much more than expected.”

“Focus: Blow the House (Price) Down” - BMO Economics

“The bottom line on Canadian housing affordability (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

One of the main reasons for the market buoyancy last week is that U.S. earnings are coming in better than many feared. Wells Fargo strategist Christopher Harvey provides details on what is arguably the biggest short-term risk to investors,

“Q3 earnings to date can be described as not as bad as feared. Through Wednesday, 73% of S&P500 Q3 reporters beat consensus EPS (average 1-day post[1]release relative reaction: +1.1%) and 19% missed (average reaction: a punishing -8.6%). Through last week, reported Q3 SPX Bloomberg-adjusted operating margins (ex[1]Financials) had been tracking about 100bps sequentially below Q2 levels. That gap has been narrowed to -60bps as of yesterday afternoon, led by sequential margin increases at PG, TSLA, and UAL. When all is said and done, we still expect overall Q3 margins to be down, though by not as much as first feared … Longer-term, earnings sentiment for both large caps and small caps continues to sour, as CY2023 EPS revisions have trended one way (i.e., lower) since June: S&P500 -4.8% and S&P600 -7.2%. We believe the full weight of macro-driven slowdown has yet to be priced in—i.e., there is room for further downside next year. 2023 EPS concerns were underscored by September’s Leading Index (LEI), which fell to its lowest level since June 2021. Our Econ team noted “Consumer spending remains resilient, and the economy is not yet in recession, but the LEI argues we soon will be.””

***

One of 2020′s top performing hedge fund manager is concerned about a multi-year, Japan-like bear market in equities as the Financial Times reports,

“Boaz Weinstein, whose New York-based Saba Capital was one of the world’s top-performing hedge funds in the market turmoil of 2020, said that the unwinding of central banks’ vast stimulus programmes in an effort to combat high inflation could lead to ‘doldrum’ markets for a prolonged period … ‘I’m very pessimistic. There isn’t a rainbow at the end of all this,’ Weinstein told the Financial Times. ‘[Quantitative tightening] is going to be a real headwind for investors.’ ‘There’s no reason that this difficult [economic] period will only last two to three quarters [and]...no reason to think we’ll have a soft landing or a shallow recession,’ he added … Developed markets, he said, ‘could certainly’ follow the pattern of the Nikkei 225, which is still about 30 per cent below its all-time high reached in 1989. ‘That changed the psychology about whether being a stockholder is such a prized’ status, he added.”

“Global stocks face Japan-style bear market, warns hedge fund manager” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Diversion: “New Report Seems to Confirm the Worst Fears About How TikTok Uses Data” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day: