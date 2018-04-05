The Canadian banks best poised to buffer against a market pullback

The upside opportunity of Canada’s biggest banks is clear: They have so much control over mortgages, loans and capital markets that they reflect the economy in which they operate.

That usually translates into big profits and rising dividends. But what’s the downside when economic conditions deteriorate? And which bank is best-suited for riding out difficult times?

Despite their remarkable stability over the long-term, bank stocks get walloped when investors fret about whether all those loans are going to be repaid.

Story continues below advertisement

During the financial crisis, when the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 50 per cent from peak to trough, bank stocks performed worse: The S&P/TSX commercial banks index fell 58 per cent.

More recently, bank stocks index fell 22 per cent between Sept. 2014 and Feb. 2016, when the price of crude oil plummeted to a 12-year low and raised concerns about bank loans to energy companies.

Today, the Big Banks enjoy a good operating environment. Interest rates have been rising, which makes lending more profitable; employment is strong, which suggests ongoing demand for loans and mortgages; and companies continue to require financing.

However, the good times won’t last forever. Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial, pointed out this week that home prices in the Greater Toronto Area, in March, experienced their first year-over-year decline since 2009 – an ominous sign given concerns of a housing bubble.

“We believe this potential outcome creates a negative backdrop for bank stocks in the near-term, which is already challenged by uncertainty over the NAFTA situation, among other factors,” Mr. Dechaine said in a note.

Similarly, credit rating agency DBRS pointed to elevated home prices and high household debt levels as two risks on the horizon for Canadian banks. And Fitch Ratings noted that recent accounting changes, known as IFRS 9, could make financial results more volatile.

“Canadian banks may be forced to take more provisions now that IFRS 9 has been fully introduced as provisions are likely to decline during cyclical upturns and increase rapidly during downturns,” Doriana Gamboa, senior director at Fitch, said in a note.



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

No, don’t run from bank stocks. Even if you had invested in the banks index at its peak prior to the financial crisis − the horror! − you would now be sitting on gains of 142 per cent (including dividends).

But knowing what can go wrong may help us navigate some of the more dramatic twists and turns ahead.

During the financial crisis, some bank stocks held up better than others. Size seems to be a factor in investor comfort during times of stress: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, the biggest of the Big Six, saw their share prices fall an average of 57 per cent from peak to trough.

The smaller three among the Big Six, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada, saw their shares fall an average of 65 per cent from peak to trough.

Differences in profit volatility help to explain some of these differences.

RBC saw its quarterly profit fall as much as 41 per cent and TD saw its profit fall as much as 57 per cent (we’ve used adjusted profit per share here, from Bloomberg). Neither bank reported a quarterly loss.

Story continues below advertisement

These declines were mere flesh wounds compared with some of the smaller Big Banks. CIBC, for example, saw its profit shrink 97 per cent between the first quarter of 2007 and the fourth quarter of 2008. And it reported a nasty $4.37-per-share loss in the first quarter of 2008 that must have rattled investors.

The takeaway: If bigger was safer back then, it may be better the next time the banking sector runs into challenging times.

Bigger also brings the benefit of diversification, particularly if Canada’s housing market is ultimately what weighs on the banking sector.

Canadian residential mortgages account for just 15 per cent of TDs total assets, and 19 per cent of RBC's assets. But CIBC is far more exposed to domestic housing: Residential mortgages account for 35 per cent of its assets, making it more vulnerable to a downturn.

Perhaps the good times will roll on. But if you’re worried, bet on big.