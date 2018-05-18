‘The case for commodities strengthens’: Goldman Sachs

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs is extremely bullish on the commodity sector, particularly oil, in a report entitled The case for commodities strengthens

“Best performing asset class now posts the best ytd returns in a decade. The rally likely has room to run, particularly from a returns perspective. Oil fundamentals are now more bullish as robust demand faces supply disappointments… US shale cannot solve the current oil supply problems. Even if only 200-300 kb/d of Iran exports are at risk by year-end, OPEC is not likely to preempt this loss, only react to it. Further, any response will reduce spare capacity in an increasingly tighter market… Higher commodity volatility implies higher sharp ratio as the business cycle matures. “

“@SBarlow_ROB GS with some table pounding on crude” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@wenkennedy Oil’s headed for its best week in seven years” – (chart, link to Bloomberg story) Twitter

“Oil prices set for sixth week of gains, India sounds alarm” – Reuters

=====

Two funds under the George Soros asset management umbrella reported small positions in Tesla Inc. convertible bonds this week.

Media stories mainly took the form of “Soros bullish on Tesla” and this irritated me.

I think Mr. Soros is the best speculative investor alive. I’ve read his books, lectures and academic papers and found it extremely unlikely he wasn’t carrying a short position, likely Tesla stock, on the other side of the bond long position. FT Alphaville agreed,

“There are many reasons an investor might buy such a bond, but those reasons usually do not involve a burning need to own the company’s shares. If Soros wanted to acquire 97,258 shares of Tesla -- the number of shares he would own if he converted at maturity -- he could have bought them on the open market for about $28m on Thursday… Both [Soros fund manager] Klarman and Soros have storied histories of shorting companies (and countries), so they could have been hedging against a larger short position as well. Convertible debt makes an effective hedge because a) its coupon payment helps to cover the cost of borrowing shares to sell and b) its equity characteristics cause its price to move in line with the stock’s, serving as a natural hedge.”

The reason the original media reports bothered me is that there are likely investors who bought Tesla stock or bonds as a result, without knowing the full story.

“Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

=====

Reuters reports some skepticism that the Transmountain pipeline will be built, even with federal government support,

“ U.S. companies are likely more focused on easing pipeline bottlenecks south of the border and are not interested in taking on the Trans Mountain project, which faces fierce opposition, the source said. Hundreds of people have been arrested in Burnaby, the British Columbia port where the pipeline ends.

“It doesn’t matter who the owner is; even if it’s the federal government, you’re not getting the grandma off the picket line in Burnaby,” said the source. .. “

“Canada minister eyes pension funds for Kinder Morgan project” – Reuters

=====

Tweet of the Day [French ambassador to the U.S.]

Because of the US sanctions, the oil company Total will suspend its activities in Iran. A chinese company will replace it. I am sure there is some logic in this policy. — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) May 17, 2018





