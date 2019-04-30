The credit cycle has turned. Long-term risks are going up, not down

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from China has global mining stocks lower Tuesday morning,
“Official and private business surveys suggested slower Chinese factory growth this month, dashing hopes for a steady reading or even a faster expansion. Data also showed a slower expansion in China’s services sector. Those figures underscored questions over prospects for the Chinese economy, with investors across the world already on edge over growing signs of a two-speed global economy where a robust United States outpaces its peers.”
U.K. materials stocks were trading lower by 1.5 per cent at time of writing.
“Equities drop after China data; euro zone growth lifts single currency” – Reuters
“@JKempEnergy CHINA’s manufacturing activity may no longer be shrinking, as it was at the end of 2018 and the start of 2019, but the trend rate of growth still appears to be decelerating:’ – (chart) Twitter
***
Morgan Stanley believes the global credit cycle has already began to turn down, threatening profit margins for companies dependent on lower quality corporate debt and potentially limiting share buybacks,
“We think the credit cycle turn likely began last year, and even in the midst of the strong year-to-date rally, we continue to find an increasing number of datapoints supporting our view that long-term risks are going up, not down. We do not envision a sharp turn as in 2008, but instead a more protracted credit bear market, as in the late 1990s, with many twists along the way. We stick with our 2019 spread targets, which imply 41bp and 180bp of widening for IG and HY, respectively.’
This supports a common tactical strategy among global strategists to emphasize higher quality, lower debt stocks.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS (91 p rpt): "We think the credit cycle turn likely began last year"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
UBS equity strategists write that fears of a U.S. earnings recession were way overdone,
“Despite fears of an outright ‘earnings recession’ (two quarters of negative year-over-year earnings), actual results have exceeded consensus estimates by 4.3% thus far, well above the historical average beat rate of 3%. Huge beats from mega-cap tech-related companies (Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft) have been the key positive drivers. Even assuming a more average beat rate of 3% for the remainder of the earnings season, 1Q S&P 500 EPS growth should be close to 2%, or toward the high end of our expectations going into the season. Similar to last week, guidance continues to be generally favorable”
But Merrill Lynch points out that the stronger than expected results have not boosted corporate confidence,
“Mentions of the word “optimism” on earnings calls are on pace to hit their lowest level in at least 16 years, according to an analysis by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This comes even with earnings beats tracking above historical trends, and sales beats that are in-line. “Commentary on calls generally continues to suggest slowing trends: mentions of ‘better’ or ‘stronger’ vs. ‘worse’ or ‘weaker’ are tracking the lowest since 1Q16, and mentions of optimism are so far tracking their lowest in our data history (since 2003),” BofA analysts wrote in a note to clients on Monday.”
“@SBarlow_ROB UBS: "What earnings recession?"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
“Earnings beats fail to lift corporate optimism, BofA finds” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Tweet of the day:
Many IMO continue to imply the Fed has much more control over inflation than it actually does.— Dow (@mark_dow) April 29, 2019
That monetary policy is less powerful than had been thought should have been one of the big lessons from the GFC. https://t.co/77UcL0WAcq
Diversion: “Pluralistic ignorance: Assuming you think differently than your peers, even if you actually think just like everyone else. ‘ – Collaborative Fund
Newsletter: Japanese insurers could get Canadians a better mortgage rate – Globe Investor