 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

The dirt-cheap ETF portfolio that keeps getting cheaper every year

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Introducing the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio, a simple sound way to put low-cost ETF investing to work.

You might know this investing strategy by its previous name, Freedom 0.11. Before that it was Freedom 0.15. As you may have guessed, 0.10, 0.11 and 0.15 represent the weighted average management expense ratio for these portfolios over the years.

MERs in ETF-land are in a downward trend, which means it costs less every year to build an ETF portfolio. Note that brokerage commissions apply when you buy ETFs - expect to pay $5 to $10 per trade, with some brokers offering no-charge ETF investing in at least a limited way.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio comes together:

  • 40 per cent in the Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB): The MER for this broad market bond ETF containing both government and corporate bonds is 0.09 per cent. VAB subs for the iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB), which last year had an MER of 0.11 per cent and this year comes in at 0.10 per cent.
  • 20 per cent in the BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (ZCN): Put the benchmark Canadian stock index in your portfolio for a fee of 0.06 per cent. A true investing bargain.
  • 20 per cent in the TD International Equity Index ETF (VFV): The MER for this U.S. equity fund is just 0.08 per cent.
  • 20 per cent in the TD International Equity Index ETF (TPE): An MER of 0.2 per cent for this international equity fund, which means it tracks developed markets outside North America.

The weighted average MER for this portfolio in late 2019 came in at 0.014 per cent, which we’ll round down to 0.10 per cent. Stay tuned to see if ETF fee competition produces a cheaper Freedom portfolio next year.

Willing to pay a bit extra for more convenience as an ETF investor? Balanced ETFs, also known as asset allocation funds, package a diversified mix of underlying ETFs into a single fund. Example: The MER for the iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (XGRO) is double the cost of the Freedom 0.10 Portfolio with a fee of 0.2 per cent, but still a flat out bargain.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies